Jamie Lynn Spears flaunts killer legs in skimpy shorts

Jamie Lynn Spears is showing off her famous legs in a skimpy shorts look as she both offers fans a deal and earns herself a little cash. The sister to pop princess Britney Spears doesn’t update her Instagram too often. She made headlines as 40-year-old Britney slammed her last year and the actress has been keeping a relatively low profile since.

A new photo is showing the Sweet Magnolias star showcasing her fit figure, and the photo came with a Mother’s Day agenda.

Jamie Lynn Spears shows off in shorts

Jamie Lynn, mom to daughters Maddie and Ivey, posted ahead of the weekend and from an outdoor sports field.

The former Nickelodeon star smiled in her candid shot, highlighting her toned legs in barely-visible dark shorts, with a hot pink sports jacket adding a loud splash of color.

Jamie Lynn held up a little red purse as she also peeped a black top beneath her jacket. She wore her blonde hair down for an unfussy finish, with shades adding a little glam.

A swipe right better showed off the accessory, with the final slide seeing Spears in a slit skirt and chic cream top as she posed indoors with her adorable youngest daughter, Ivey.

Taking to her caption, Jamie Lynn wrote: “This Mother’s Day, treat your mom with something she will use every day! As a busy mom on the go, @mykeyper is the perfect accessory to keep everything in one place. Use my code JAMIELYNN for 10% off + free shipping on orders $75 and over. Through Mother’s Day, 10% of purchases benefit the KEYPIT Together Foundation, aiding women and children facing unexpected life crises. #keypittogether.”

Jamie Lynn Spears doesn’t regret being teen mother

Jamie Lynn was a teenage mother, something that raised eyebrows and nearly derailed her career. Opening up on her experience in 2019, the singer and actress revealed: “I don’t feel like a young mom at all now, but I guess that’s because I had my first daughter so very young. I use to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room.”

“I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age,” she added, continuing: “I have met some of the most wonderful amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old.”

Sister Britney is currently in the news after confirming she’s expecting her third baby.