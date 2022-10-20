Jamie Lee Curtis promotes Halloween with festive throwback photos. Pic credit: @jamieleecurtis/Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis remains an iconic “scream queen.” She recently shared throwback photos that solidified her love for Halloween and horror.

The actress has had a long and successful career since her film debut in Halloween at just 19 years old. She has been a part of the Halloween franchise for decades, appearing in the films.

The latest installment in the franchise, Halloween Ends, was released on October 14.

Jamie’s recent post saw her posing in costumes, including wearing a Michael Myers mask.

She shared the spooky post with her 4.6 million Instagram followers.

The post received over 98k likes and several comments declaring Jamie the queen of Halloween.

Jamie Lee Curtis takes Halloween seriously

Jamie opened her post with a striking throwback photo that featured her in a white bathtub.

However, Jamie wasn’t washing up with water in the pic, but instead bathing in blood.

Jamie bared her skin while soaked in the blood and surrounded by lit candles.

In the second throwback pic, Jamie looked rocker chic in a leather jacket, leather pants, a chunky belt, and a black tank top. She accessorized with a black stud choker and a pendant necklace.

Jamie struck a confident pose with her hand on her belt while posing on an open road with a motorbike.

In the third photo, Jamie paid homage to the iconic Michael Myers villain from the Halloween movies. She held up a knife while wearing a red turtleneck and jeans in a yellow kitchen while wearing a Michael Myers mask.

The final three photos featured Jamie looking glamorous in a sparkling witch costume.

The costume included a large glittery witch hat with a silver buckle and a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. She completed the look with pointy black shoes and vampy makeup, including a beauty mark on her cheek.

Jamie captioned the post, “I take HALLOWEEN SERIOUSLY! From a #bloodbath to ENDINGS are a B***h, I mean WITCH! @halloweenmovie.”

Fans react to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Halloween post

Jamie’s followers hailed her a queen in the comment section of her post.

One fan wrote, “queen of halloween.”

Another supporter commented, “Hail the Scream Queen.”

A grateful fan wrote, “thank you for bringing laurie strode to life in the halloween movies.”

Another commenter wrote in all-caps, “LOVE YOU QUEEN.”

Fans can see Jamie reprise her role as Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends which is currently in theaters.