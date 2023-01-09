Jamie Lee Curtis shows off her ageless figure in a sleek black gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jamie Lee Curtis proved age is just a number as she slipped into a sleek plunging black gown that showed off her impressively toned torso.

Exuding style and confidence, the 64-year-old posed up a storm in the daring cutaway ensemble.

With four decades in the business, Jamie has been wowing fans thanks to her roles in countless iconic films including Halloween, Freaky Friday, and My Girl — to name a few.

The Hollywood icon also knows how to make a major fashion statement and isn’t afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to style.

Earlier this week, Jamie turned up the heat after she shared a sizzling snap of a recent photo shoot with Vogue to her Instagram.

Posting to her social media account last Friday (January 6) Jamie looked younger than ever as she posed in a sleek black dress that hugged every inch of her gym-honed physique.

Jamie Lee Curtis dazzles in sleek black gown

The Knives Out star was truly a vision of elegance while showing off her ageless figure in the gorgeous plunging gown.

Leaving very little to the imagination, the dress also featured the most incredible carefully placed cutout panels, helping show off her toned stomach and sun-kissed skin.

For accessories, Jamie rocked plenty of chunky silver bangles on both wrists, adding a touch of opulence to her barely-there look.

The mom-of-two wore her iconic silver hair in her trademark short style as she smoldered to the camera.

In the caption, the beauty gushed about her experience of modeling for British Vogue.

Jamie Lee Curtis is a big fan of yoga and Pilates

It’s safe to say that Jamie never seems to age, and at 64, her secret has a lot to do with how she takes care of herself.

According to OK! Magazine, the stunner is a big fan of doing yoga and Pilates but also likes to go for walks with her friends, adding, “It’s incredibly good for you,” as Women’s Health reports.

Jamie also makes sure to eat healthy and feast on raw veggies, protein, and fruits, noting that “fluids are key.”

Jamie Lee Curtis launches My Hand In Yours

Just when you thought there was nothing else Jamie could conquer, in 2020, she created the charitable online store My Hand In Yours.

The company was launched during the pandemic as a way to bring comfort to those who need it.

What’s more, as Haute Living reports, 100% of the store’s profits are donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, with which Jamie has been involved for the last 25 years.

Speaking to the publication, Jamie revealed that by the start of March 2021, they had already raised $225,000 for CHLA.

Fans can find all sorts of items over on the online store, including wine chimes, tote bags, hats, and much more.