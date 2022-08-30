Jamie Lee Curtis in bikini and bodysuits shows off ‘teenage dirtbag’ moments

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated some of her old roles in bodysuits and bikinis. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has remembered some classic bikini and bodysuit outfits from some of her old movie roles.

The 63-year-old True Lies actor released an online series of throwback photographs from past films to the sound of 2000’s Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus.

Jamie has just joined TikTok, and this was her first video, and it was really quite special for any Jamie fans.

The Halloween star started the vid by looking contemplative in a wooded area. She was dressed in blue jeans and a pale blue shirt. She then flashed up a series of pics from the 1970s and 1980s.

The shots included a few pics from the 1983 classic movie Trading Places, where she starred alongside Eddie Murphy. Two photos showed Jamie looking fantastic in bodysuits, one was a strippy pink color, and the other was navy.

And another photo from that iconic movie showed Jamie in a barely-there white two-piece string bikini as she posed on a yacht.

The video ended with several shots of Jamie as the iconic character Laurie Strode in the 1978 horror classic Halloween. She captioned the post, “Apparently I’m now on TikTok. HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE!”

The Hollywood legend may be new to TikTok, but she’s already amassed over 376,000 followers and over 2 million likes. Those figures will more than likely keep climbing at a massive rate.

Jamie Lee Curtis is starring in the new movie Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis is currently promoting her new film Halloween Ends which is out in October and explains her references to the upcoming scary holiday.

Fans can also find Jamie on Instagram, where she has 4.3 million followers. She took to Instagram this morning to post a Halloween Ends trailer, which looks absolutely terrifying.

Halloween Ends is the third and final installment of the rebooted Halloween franchise, which has seen Jamie reprise her role as Laurie Strode. The first reboot was Halloween in 2018, and Halloween Kills aired in 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Halloween Ends will be released simultaneously in movie theaters and on Peacock on October 14. The decision to release simultaneously was also made in the case of Halloween Kills due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this time the decision may prove controversial with theater owners.

Jamie Lee Curtis posted a pic of herself looking quite different

Earlier this year, Jamie surprised many by posting a picture from the set of her movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the film, Jamie played Deirdre Beaubeirdra, an overweight and rather plain-looking IRS inspector.

In the lengthy caption, Jamie admitted to sucking in her stomach since she was 11 and explained that this is how she looked without concealers, body shapers, fillers, hair accessories, and various hair products.

Halloween Ends will hit movie theaters and Peacock on October 14.