Jamie Foxx’s sister dies at 36: Who was DeOndra Dixon?

Actor Jamie Foxx’s little sister DeOndra Dixon has passed away. She died on Monday, October 19, at 36.

Foxx took to Instagram yesterday (October 26) to share the sad news of the passing of his beloved sister.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned…” the actor wrote. “I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light.”

The Django Unchained actor praised DeOndra’s dance skills and recalled her appearance in his music video Blame It, and at the Grammys.

“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on,” he continued. “I love you with every ounce of me. Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love.”

Foxx did not reveal the cause of death.

Who was DeOndra Dixon?

DeOndra Dixon was Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx’s little sister. Their mother is Louise Annette Dixon. DeOndra’s dad, George Dixon, is Foxx’s stepfather.

She also had a sister named Deidra.

DeOndra had Down’s Syndrome

DeOndra Dixon had a condition called Down’s Syndrome.

Down’s Syndrome is a condition in which a person is born with an extra copy of chromosome 21. The extra copy affects the development of the body and brain, causing mental and physical challenges, according to the CDC website.

Foxx revealed in his Instagram post that DeOndra was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation also posted a tribute to DeOndra on their website.

The tribute noted that DeOndra inspired the organization’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. She was the first recipient of the honor in 2009.

According to the statement, the legendary producer Quincy Jones introduced DeOndra to the organization.

“For Global, we have lost our talented, intelligent, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure and giving heart, DeOndra Dixon,” the statement said. “Our Down syndrome community has lost a beacon of hope, a true leader, and role model whose aim was to always help others. She was a bright light in this world of ours.”

DeOndra was a Special Olympics athlete

According to her profile on the Global Down Syndrome website, DeOndra was born on September 6, 1984, in Dallas, Texas, but lived in Thousand Oaks, California with her parents and siblings.

She wrote about how much her family loved and protected her and how they encouraged her to achieve despite her disability.

DeOndra attended Terrell High School in Terrell, Texas. She graduated from high school in 2002. After graduating from high school, she returned to California to live with her family.

She was active in sports during her high school days. She began participating in the Special Olympics when she was in sixth grade and won many awards and medals.

She also participated in other activities including school plays and dances.