James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati secretly got married following years of wedding rumors

James McAvoy has quietly confirmed that he recently wed his long-time love, Lisa Liberati. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Congratulations are in order to the newly married couple James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati!

While not many details on the wedding are known at this time, the X-Men star is ready to let the world know a little bit about it (while still keeping a lot of the details under wraps).

Where did James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati meet?

The couple originally met on the set of the thriller film Split in 2016, which was written, produced, and directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

James was starring in the film as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with dissociative identity disorder who has 23 different personalities (with a 24th threatening to emerge). Lisa Liberati was working on the set as a personal assistant to M. Night Shyamalan.

The film was shot in Philadelphia, which is Lisa Liberati’s hometown, and James McAvoy admitted to falling in love with the City of Brotherly Love, telling The Guardian that the city “is like a second home for me.”

He posted a photo of this Philadelphia skyline in 2018:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Mcavoy (@jamesmcavoyrealdeal) “Philadelphia is a city very close to my heart. The city of brotherly love has given me a lot and I’m chuffed to see it being recognised as city of the year by @gq. It’s a unique town and I’ve had a ball there,” the actor affectionately captioned in his post.

While James and Lisa met on the set in 2016, they didn’t start dating for a few more years.

The Scottish actor, 42, recently confirmed to Page Six and The Guardian that he married the Philadelphia native. This follows years of speculation that the two have already secretly tied the knot, with rumors dating as far back as 2019 (although they were never publicly addressed).

This is James McAvoy’s second marriage. He was previously married to British actress Anne-Marie Duff from 2006 to 2016. The couple has one son, Brendan, who was born in 2010.

What is James McAvoy up to now?

James was recently on The Graham Norton Show promoting his new film My Son, which premiered in the UK in January. Audiences in the United States were able to catch the movie at the end of 2021, as the movie featured a streaming release via Peacock and The Roku Channel on December 15th. Interestingly, for James, his role in the film was entirely improvisational while the rest of the cast was scripted.

Currently, viewers can find My Son on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services.