James Gunn and Jennifer Holland engaged — See the sly post and her huge ring

James Gunn announced his engagement to Jennifer Holland with a subtle Instagram post and a huge ring. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

After seven years of dating, James Gunn and Jennifer Holland are one step closer to tying the knot. James announced his engagement to Jennifer over the weekend, but the subtle announcement is easy to miss at first glance.

James posted a picture of Jennifer to his Instagram account where she’s taking a drink from a large mug, but the new ring on her finger is the center of attention.

Many were quick to notice the ring as the band features a giant gemstone that’s hard to miss.

Gunn’s caption? A simple smirk and heart emoji.

James Gunn now engaged to fiancée Jennifer Holland

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James and Jennifer met in July 2015. Actor Michael Rosenbaum, known as Lex Luthor in Smallville, introduced the pair.

James and Jennifer’s first date was seven hours long, and Jennifer said she “just told him my whole life story.” The seven-hour date led into their seven-year relationship, and now their engagement.

Although Jennifer did not announce their engagement on her own Instagram, she shared a post with James the same day.

The two are seen surrounded by greenery and trees with a darker, cloudy sky in the background. To James’ left, fans can see a partial rainbow in the sky.

Jennifer simply captioned the post “Happiness.” with a rainbow, cloud, and heart emoji.

Entertainment Weekly reports that this will be Jennifer’s first marriage and James’ second marriage. James was previously married to Jenna Fischer for six years before divorcing.

Fans react to James Gunn and Jennifer Holland’s engagement

Fans, friends, and costars flooded James’ Instagram comments with congratulations after the subtle announcement.

Writer Emily Gordon commented, “Yesss!!! Congrats you two!!” and Viola Davis wrote, “Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!”

Even Internet sensation Doug the Pug commented on James’ post, writing, “CONGRATS!!!!”

Daniela Melchior, Natalia Safran, and Molly Caitlyn Quinn were among the countless comments offering congratulations as well.

Daniela gave her congratulations and said, “so happy for you!” with several yellow heart emojis while Natalia wrote, “only the brightest sparkle for this gem” with smiling emojis, heart emojis, and celebratory emojis.

Molly Caitlyn Quinn expressed her happiness by saying, “MY HEART EXPLODES FROM JOY*”

The two stars are receiving many well-wishes and congratulations. Although fans aren’t sure when Season 2 of Peacemaker will debut, fans can be on the lookout for the date of James and Jennifer’s wedding.

James has directed film series such as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. James created, wrote, and directed the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which features Jennifer and has John Cena starring as the superhero.

Jennifer played Emilia Harcourt first in The Suicide Squad and returned for the same role in Peacemaker.

Season 1 of Peacemaker can be streamed on HBO Max.