James Earl Jones, iconic voice of Darth Vader and Field of Dreams star, dies at 93

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor known for his deep voice and iconic film, television, and theater roles, passed away on September 9 at 93.

The EGOT-winning actor died at his home in Dutchess County, New York; surrounded by family.

Jones, revered for his remarkable career spanning over seven decades, leaves an extraordinary legacy across multiple entertainment mediums.

Movie enthusiasts will forever recall Darth Vader’s iconic lines by Jones that sent chills down the spine, including, “When I left you, I was but the learner — now I am the master.”

The ominous, “I find your lack of faith disturbing,” and the unforgettable revelation to Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, “No, I am your father.”

These quotes have cemented Vader’s legacy as one of the greatest cinematic villains.

James Earl Jones overcame a childhood stutter

Born on January 17, 1931, in Arkabutla, Mississippi, Jones overcame a severe childhood stutter to become one of the most recognizable voices in the world. His career took off in the 1960s, with notable roles on Broadway and television.

According to Deadline, he won his first Tony Award in 1969 for playing boxer Jack Jefferson in The Great White Hope. The role earned him an Academy Award nomination when he reprised it for the 1970 film adaptation.

While Jones was celebrated for his work on stage, he gained global recognition as the voice of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, beginning in 1977. His portrayal of the villainous Sith Lord became iconic, solidifying his status in pop culture.

Jones also lent his voice to Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King (1994) and its 2019 remake, endearing him to generations of fans.

James Earl Jones had a prolific acting career

Beyond his voice work, Jones had a prolific acting career in both film and television, appearing in titles such as Field of Dreams (1989), Coming to America (1988), The Hunt for Red October (1990), and The Sandlot (1993).

His powerful on-screen presence earned him two Emmy Awards in 1991 for his roles in Gabriel’s Fire and Heat Wave, and a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album in 1977. He also appeared as himself on a 2014 The Big Bang Theory episode.

Jones received numerous accolades throughout his career, including an honorary Academy Award in 2011, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2002, and a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2017. He made significant contributions to Broadway, with performances in classics like Othello, The Iceman Cometh, and Fences, for which he won his second Tony in 1987.

In recognition of his contributions to theater, the Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in 2022, per Variety.

Jones is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones. Memorial details have not yet been announced.