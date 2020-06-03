Jake Owen is happier than he’s been in years as he stays with family during coronavirus lockdown

Country music singer Jake Owen has spoken about how much he’s enjoying spending time with his family and how happy he is in lockdown.

Owen talked to Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast about how the coronavirus pandemic has allowed him to take a break from the stresses and strains of life on the road as a touring musician.

He also spoke about his joy at being able to spend time with his family. Owen has a one-year-old daughter named Paris with his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein. And the 38-year-old also shares seven-year-old daughter Pearl with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

He said the time spent with his daughter had been a blessing, “I can’t tell you how much this last month … being home every day and the simple things of watching my little girl, as a 1-year-old, crack up laughing in the morning while we’re feeding her a bottle.”

He continued: “Usually, I’d be calling her from wherever, from a bus, a parking lot … it’s been a really big blessing.”

Owen also spoke about sometimes feeling like a caged animal when he’s on tour.

Jake Owen feels like a circus animal when on tour

He said: “I almost feel sometimes on the road like I’m a circus animal that’s in a cage that, come showtime, they open up the cage, and you go out into the arena, and you go do your little thing and then all of a sudden they’re like ‘Okay!’ … and the tour manager walks his animal back to the cage and they shut the door, and then they roll you to the next city and you get out and do it again.”

Owen stressed that he is, of course, worried about those who have been affected by the pandemic, and he hopes that people now realize how fragile life is and therefore take care of each other.

“I haven’t been this happy in 15 years, which is weird to say in a time like now, but … I’m hoping with this virus, and everything that’s happening is that it breeds that same love and energy into people of understanding that life is fragile and … let’s start taking care of everyone around us more.”

Owen and Lady Antebellum were supposed to be on their 2020 Ocean Tour, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Martin Scorsese and Ricky Martin also discussed their lockdown emotions

Movie director Martin Scorses also spoke recently of feeling relief at the start of lockdown due to the easing of a, particularly strenuous workload. However, the Goodfellas director said anxiety replaced relief when he realized the severity of the pandemic.

Singer Ricky Martin has also had a negative experience of lockdown, claiming that it caused him to suffer from severe anxiety. However, he overcame his mental issues by focusing on creating music.