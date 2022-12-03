Millie Bobby Brown goes glam for her brand Florence by Mills. Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are still going strong and enjoyed a beach day together in a recent photo.

The pair frequently show love to one another on their respective social media pages and have graced the awards show red carpets as a couple.

Romance rumors started when Bongiovi described Millie as his “Bff” in an Instagram post in June 2021.

The 18-year-old actress described her boyfriend as the love of her life about a year after the pair were linked in June 2022.

In a recent Instagram post, Jon Bon Jovi’s son shared a photo with Millie on a beach in which she wore a bikini while the young actor went shirtless.

In the caption of the sweet photo, he wrote, “What’s the one thing you’d take to a desert island ?”

In the snap, the pair are at a picturesque tropical beach and are holding hands.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals how she met her boyfriend

The way Millie and Jake met is no surprise and is totally Gen Z.

In an interview with Wired, the Stranger Things star answered the web’s most searched questions about herself.

“We met on Instagram… the old Instagram,” she said in the interview last month, continuing, “And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

The young Hollywood couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTAs in March. Most recently they appeared together at the New York premiere of her new Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2.

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine explains why he wanted to protect Millie Bobby Brown

Matthew Modine plays Dr. Brenner on Stranger Things, explained in a recent interview why he felt protective of Millie Bobby Brown.

Modine plays her father figure, who Eleven refers to as Papa, in the hit series.

In a recent interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Modine said he felt “protective” of her and her rise to fame in her early teens.

“Over the course of my career, the young actors and actresses whose lives were destroyed by that kind of fame and money and everything. It can be very destructive and disorienting,” Modine said, per Business Insider.

He continued, “I just wanted to do everything I could to make sure she was safe, and she understood that a career is a roller coaster, that there’s ups and downs to it.”

The outlet notes that he made similar comments in an interview about guiding her in her role and helping her succeed.

Brown has continued to find success by collaborating with Netflix with Enola Holmes and its sequel, which was released last month.