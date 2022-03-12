Jaime King poses topless on Instagram with a message about being ‘weird’

Last year Jaime King starred opposite Bruce Willis in the thriller movie Out of Death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jame King went topless in a new selfie and shared an optimistic message about being strange.

The former model and actress is also an activist who was arrested in a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, California, in 2020.

She currently stars in the Netflix series Black Summer, which released its second season in June 2021.

Jaime King goes topless for a candid selfie

Jaime King posed topless in an Instagram selfie with Euphoria actress Allie Marie Evans behind her.

In the caption, she quoted two female artists — the first of which gave an inspirational message about being weird.

“I used to think I was the strangest person in the world but then I thought there are so many people in the world, there must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flawed in the same ways I do,” the quote reads, continuing:

“I would imagine her, and imagine that she must be out there thinking of me too. Well, I hope that if you are out there and read this and know that, yes, it’s true I’m here, and I’m just as strange as you.” – Frida Kahlo,” the caption says before concluding with a message from American artist Isabel Bishop.

“I didn’t want to be a woman artist. I just wanted to be an artist.”

The actress and producer recently agreed to star alongside Frank Grillo in the thriller movie Man’s Son.

According to Deadline, the plot is about a young couple who wants to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson movie.

Although they find an Airbnb that serves as an ideal background, they find themselves involved in an occult led by King and Grillo’s characters.

The 42-year-old actress is keeping a busy work schedule. She signed to star alongside Frank Grillo in another film, Lights Out, and will star opposite Antonio Banderas in an upcoming action movie, Banshee.

Jamie King opens up about her difficulty having children

In a new interview, the mother of two recently opened up about her difficulty conceiving children.

She currently has two sons with ex-husband Kyle Newman: James, 8, and Leo, 6.

However, she struggled with having children, suffered five miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy, and underwent five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF). In addition, she also had numerous intrauterine insemination treatments, according to Yahoo.

She told the publication her undiagnosed polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS, was partly to blame.