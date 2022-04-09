Jada Pinkett Smith’s entanglement partner August Alsina blasts reports of a tell-all book

August Alsina denies claims of a tell-all book. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ BirdieThompson/AdMedia

August Alsina has shot down claims that he’s writing a tell-all book about his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The R&B singer recently referenced his affair with Jada in a new song, but announced that he has no plans to write a book about it.

August Alsina shoots down claims that he’s writing a tell-all book

Recently, a source alleged that August was writing a tell-all book about his affair with Jada.

“August is getting ready to sign a big money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada,” the source told The Sun.

The source continued, “He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied.”

The source added: “August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming. There are several publishers bidding for the books and August is lining up the best deal. He knows there are a lot of people fascinated by his story and is happy to tell it.”

However, August took to Instagram on Thursday to deny these claims.

He posted a photo of a text message he wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In it, he asks, “What would be the need to write a book about my supposed ‘sex life’ with ANYBODY, EVER, in life?”

He goes on to say that he’s just “living [his] life, trying to create peace, from all the glass and broken pieces of hearts…”

In the message, he also urges people to read the Holy Bible and says he’s “God’s very own” so he doesn’t need to “make that ‘type’ of money.”

August Alsina recently released a song referencing his affair with Jada

Jada admitted to having an affair with August in 2020.

She famously referred to the affair as an “entanglement.”

In a snippet of his new song teased on Monday, August refers to the entanglement.

He sings, “Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina’s affair

Jada spoke about her affair with August on Red Table Talk in 2020. She was joined by her husband, Will Smith.

She explained that she initially reached out to August to help support him with his health issues. However, their relationship evolved while she and Will were going through a difficult time.

She also denied August’s claims that Will gave them permission to have the affair.