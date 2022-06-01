Jada Pinkett Smith finally breaks silence on Will Smith Oscar slap

Jada Pinkett Smith has finally opened up about the infamous slap heard around the world, briefly addressing the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock in her latest Red Table Talk episode. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

While fans may have been wondering if Jada Pinkett Smith was ever really going to address the incident that had the world shook on Oscars night, the actress has finally opened up about the night that changed her and Will Smith’s lives.

The now-infamous slap heard around the world, in which Chris Rock received a swift and unexpected smack across the face by Will following a joke about Jada’s bald head during the Academy Awards show, had the internet and Hollywood talking for weeks.

Jada, who suffers from alopecia, was the butt of the ribbing as Chris commented that he couldn’t wait to see her in the next G.I. Jane movie, a remark directed at the actress’ bald headed-look. While Jada seemed to take the gaff in stride, rolling her eyes but remaining seated, her husband took matters into his own hands and marched on stage to strike Chris.

Now more than two months have passed since that night, and Jada has given her first true comments about the occurrence.

Jada opened up for the first time about the Will Smith slapping incident

In the most recent episode of her hit talk show Red Table Talk, Jada reportedly provided the public with her thoughts about the slap, while still only going just so far into her sharing.

According to multiple reports, Jada took some time to reveal a little insight into how things have been going for her since Oscars evening, looking directly into the camera to say, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

She continued, adding that “the state of the world today, we need ’em both. And we all actually need one another more than ever.”

The actress then roped Will into the conversation, saying that the two of them “are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

Jada admitted that she wished Will had not hit Chris

Although the actress and her husband have remained relatively mum about the entire incident, with Will only taking to his Instagram page to post a lengthy apology to Chris and his fellow celebrity cohorts for his bad behavior, a source provided a little more information about Jada’s true feelings.

Speaking exclusively with Us Weekly, the insider shared that the Madagascar actress was going through a tumultuous time, saying that Jada wasn’t necessarily angry with Will but that she “wished he didn’t” slap the comedian.

The source added, “It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.”

The fifth season of Red Table Talk premiered on April 20th, just a few weeks after the slap, and new episodes can be seen on Facebook Watch.