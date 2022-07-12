Izabel Goulart leaves little to the imagination in bikini, does yoga inversions

Izabel Goulart looked sensational as she did yoga in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Izabel Goulart, former Victoria’s Secret Angel and all-around stunning woman, has given fans yet another view of her sensational body.

The model posted a video to Instagram while on vacation in Mykonos of her doing yoga poses outside. It may not have been the heat that sent temperatures soaring, though, as her figure in a very tiny bikini may have done the trick.

Izabel Goulart showed off her yoga moves in a barely-there bikini

Izabel looked alluring and picturesque as she performed a headstand inversion on her yoga mat.

She wore a green and pink string bikini that barely covered her in the back as she showed off her impressive moves. She did a headstand with her hands cupping her head in the back as she lifted both legs in the air. She split up her legs at one point, brought them back together, and brought them back down slowly — using a ton of core energy.

Her backdrop was just as mesmerizing, with trees and plants blowing in the breeze in front of a crystal clear, blue sky.

She captioned the video, “Body By Iza in Greece,” and put the song I Love You Always Forever by Betty Who in the background.

The gorgeous model, who has over 4 million followers on Instagram, has been giving fans a treat with several shots of her bikini body while on vacation in Greece.

Izabel has posted several photos from her break in Mykonos

On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself standing atop a field of flowers on a hillside overlooking Greek houses, fully equipped with the blue sky in the background. She wore what looked like a pale yellow, long skirt that buttoned up in the front with a barely-there crop top.

The outfit emphasized her crazy-toned abs and bronzed skin as she looked off in the distance with her brunette locks blowing in the breeze. Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams played in the background, giving the video a somewhat dream-like vibe.

She captioned the video, “Free spirit [star emojis].”

Izabel has also graced fans with other bikini shots, including an Instagram pic of herself looking completely stylish in a pale yellow bikini and a matching yellow manicure.

Another post showed the model lounging on a colorful pool float while rocking in a tiny, tri-colored bikini.

Judging by her Instagram, it appears as if the model has seemingly worn a different bikini every day thus far and may have only packed bikinis for the trip.