WWE’s Ivy Nile appears in the inaugural Ivy Nile Challenge segment for NXT. Pic credit: WWE

Wrestling star Ivy Nile wowed fans with recent photos as she posed outdoors in a stunning outfit that revealed her incredible physique.

Ivy, whose real name is Emily Andzulis, rocked a lacy white bralette or crop top along with a pair of ripped denim shorts. She wore her hair straight and flowing, unlike her look for WWE NXT where her hair is typically braided.

In the first photo of two, Ivy posed in front of lush foliage with one arm raised and her head resting against it, making her flexed bicep visible. Her other arm remained straight by her side and showed her impressively-sculpted muscles.

In addition to massive shoulders and arms, Ivy’s legs are also extremely muscular, a testament to her hours in the gym.

A second image featured more of her tanned and toned look, with Ivy posing with both hands behind her head and holding some of her locks back.

The pictures reveal Ivy’s rock-hard abs. She has clearly worked hard to maintain such a high level of fitness.

“@onedopephotographer is really dope,” she said in her caption with a flame emoji, giving the tag to her photographer, J.R. Hutter.

Hutter has captured photos of several other wrestling stars. In addition to Ivy, he’s worked with WWE’s Gigi Dolin, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Maxxine Dupri.

Fans react to Ivy Nile’s stunning pics

With 100,000 followers on Instagram, Ivy doesn’t quite have the sizable following that superstars like WWE stars Alexa Bliss or Mandy Rose have. However, she’s likely to grow in popularity as her wrestling appearances continue.

Even so, her latest post had over 10,000 likes and 200-plus comments about her stunning outdoor pics.

“woah you look amazing,” one fan wrote, using several fire emojis with their comment.

Pic credit: @ivynile_wwe/Instagram

“In WWE besides Bianca Belair who matches Ivy’s physique top to bottom?” a fan asked in the comment section.

Pic credit: @ivynile_wwe/Instagram

“Well, when the canvas starts out beautiful the painting has to be amazing. You are amazing!” another fan said in praising Ivy’s visuals.

Pic credit: @ivynile_wwe/Instagram

Ivy Nile reveals workout clips

Getting Ivy’s sculpted, muscular physique takes a lot of work and dedication in terms of diet and workouts. She has a background in fitness and was featured in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Titan Games, and continues to maintain an impressive physique now that she’s with WWE’s NXT brand.

This past May, she appeared in an NXT segment where she hosted the inaugural Ivy Nile Challenge, where NXT superstars had to perform pushups, pullups, lunges, battle ropes, and other exercises.

In a YouTube video (below), Ivy was right there doing the exercises with them, showing her strength and abilities in the gym.

The 30-year-old wrestling star also regularly shows some of the training and exercises she does on her official Instagram, @ivynile_wwe.

In August, she shared a video featuring herself and a friend as they performed weighted pull-ups. Each of them had a weight plate attached via a waist belt, giving them some extra resistance for the move.

The pull-ups help define lats and traps, which are quite visible in Ivy’s latest pics and workout videos.

In another of her Instagram videos, she performed dips at an outdoor station ahead of an NXT show in Venice, Florida.

The dip is how she’s able to work on her triceps, as well as her shoulders, chest, and abdominals.

Ivy debuted with WWE’s NXT in 2020 but has yet to capture any titles. With her impressive physique, work ethic, and athletic skills, it seems it’ll only be a matter of time before Ivy is contending for some of the top women’s championships in professional wrestling.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.