Ivanka Trump looked incredibly toned and happy as she headed to a workout session in a spandex set. The 41-year-old former first daughter was spotted in Miami, Florida, and photographed while walking down the street in her workout gear.

The businesswoman recently confirmed that she won’t be involved in Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign this time around to focus on her family. Following the news, she looked at ease on her most recent outing.

She strolled down the sidewalk with her keys, phone, water bottle, and jacket clutched in her hands. Though her eyes were shaded by her sunglasses, a small smile was visible on her lips.

Trump went for a casual look, given that she was heading to a workout. As a result, she donned a simple spandex cropped tank top with matching spandex leggings.

The outfit was blue with black dots on it, and it hugged her body in a flattering way, highlighting her incredibly toned midriff and flawless long legs.

She finished off her look with a pair of Nike shoes and tied her long blond hair into a loose ponytail that hung over her shoulder.

Ivanka Trump is focusing on herself and family

While her father’s run for re-election is looming over her, Trump has stuck to her decision to focus on her family. She has been spotted putting in work at the gym and spending time with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their kids.

While she has been spotted several times headed to a workout session with her trainer, she has also been providing updates on social media for her followers.

Most recently, she shared her and Kushner’s holiday with their kids. The pair just recently celebrated the last night of Hanukah and posed together around a menorah.

Before the holidays, she seemingly enjoyed a mother-daughter trip to Paris with her daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner. The pair visited the Eiffel Tower, went horseback riding, and even stopped to see the Mona Lisa.

She and her family seem to be doing well while separating themselves from the political field a bit.

Trump previously owned a fashion business

Before Trump began serving as Advisor to the President of the United States, she had found success in entrepreneurship. She owned a successful self-named fashion line that sold many types of clothing.

She first launched her clothing line in 2012. The clothing line largely specialized in affordable women’s business wear and was sold at stores like Macy’s and Lord & Taylor.

By 2013, it was reported that she had sold $75 million worth of her brand products, including shoes and handbags. However, her business hit a snag when her father ran for President in 2015.

Opposers of Trump started a campaign to get businesses to stop selling Trump family-branded products. This led to many stores dropping Trump’s products.

Meanwhile, opposition grew heavier when her father won the Presidential election in 2016. Many felt it was unethical for the First Daughter to be using her and her father’s Presidential platform to promote her business and increase sales.

After increasingly separating herself from the brand, Trump ultimately shut it down in 2018 and hasn’t returned to business since. However, now that she is seemingly stepping away from politics, it will be interesting to see if she starts getting into entrepreneurship again.