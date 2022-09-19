Ivanka Trump steps out in a tiny red bikini top in Florida. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/Admedia

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is enjoying some time out in the sun as she takes a trip to sunny Miami.

The former director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship was rocking a casual beach look when she was spotted by the paparazzi.

Ivanka chatted with her friends while rocking a beach-ready look as her husband Jared Kushner was on dad-duty while their three children played.

Her long blonde locks framed her face, most of them being pushed back over her shoulders and out of the way.

She wore dark sunglasses over her eyes and appeared to be makeup-free with no accessories for the outing.

She opted for a strapless red bikini top with a metal loop in the middle and finished the look with some high-waisted white shorts, complete with thin blue stripes and even buttoned pockets.

Pic credit: Backgrid/MEGA

The family of five appears to be enjoying their life in Miami as much as possible despite Jared’s ongoing battle with thyroid cancer and the recent death of Ivanka’s mother.

As the family continues to be in the spotlight following Donald Trump’s presidency and his current legal issues, Ivanka seems to be making the best of things as she recently shared a wakeboarding venture amid harsh criticism from the public.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ivanka Trump in swimsuit goes wakeboarding

Over the weekend, she shared a picture and short video with her 7.5 million Instagram followers. She appears to be enjoying some watersports in the city.

The first post she shared opens with a picture of her falling into the waves, having either fallen or jumped off the wakeboard and into the water.

The second picture showed her standing balanced on the board as it ripples through the water.

Later, she shared a video of herself wakeboarding, showing herself being somewhat shaky on the board as it buzzed through the water.

As she balances on the board, there is some muted background noise, including voices and the hum of a motor.

However, many critics are skeptical of the pictures and video and believe they are photoshopped and didn’t really happen.

Critics accuse Ivanka Trump of using a green screen and photoshop on wakeboard posts

Many critics came to Ivanka’s comment sections on both posts, accusing her of editing the pictures. Whether it’s a filter, green screen, or photoshop, many critics were not impressed.

On the first post, one user simply wrote, “Terrible photoshop,” to note their displeasure with the shot.

Pic credit: @ivankatrump/Instagram

The video gained more critical comments, particularly because Ivanka’s hair isn’t moving with the wind, but also because many just thought the footage looked artificial.

Several top comments noted that the video “looks like a green screen,” “looks photoshopped,” and even “looks like cgi.”

Pic credit: @ivankatrump/Instagram

At this time, Ivanka has not come to the comments to confirm or deny whether the footage is edited, and it’s possible she will simply let fans and critics speculate amongst themselves.

Ivanka’s Instagram is followed by many celebrities, including Savannah Chrisley and Kim Kardashian, though they have not added their own speculation at this time.