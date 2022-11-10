Camila Giorgi poses for a stunning selfie. Pic credit: @camila_giorgi_official/Instagram

Camila Giorgi is mainly recognized as a professional tennis player, but there is much more to her beyond her athletic talent.

She is also incredibly well-rounded when it comes to modeling for exquisite photo shoots in some of the most beautiful outfits and lingerie.

Plenty of Camila’s pictures highlight what it looks like when she is competing against others on the tennis court.

Every once in a while, she documents the more glamorous side of being a professional athlete living her best life.

In a photo she just shared on Instagram, she gave her followers a glimpse into what it looks like when she’s getting ready for a night out on the town.

In a separate video Camila shared on Instagram, she showed off some of the trendy athletic gear she wears in her free time.

Camila Giorgi looks beautiful in lingerie

Camila posted a picture of herself wearing lacy white lingerie while leaning toward the bathroom mirror. The lace material of the lingerie perfectly covered her chest area, the sides of her stomach, and her back.

It cut off just high enough to show the lower part of her hips and the upper part of her thighs. In the shot, Camilla applied some lipstick, touching up her flawless face with makeup. Her long blonde hair was pulled back out of her face with a stylish headband.

Camila Giorgi is a star in Giomila clothing

Camila posted a video on her Instagram Feed wearing an outfit from the Giomila clothing brand. The two-piece fitness set included a white crop top and a pair of white leggings. The crop top was sleeveless, but it had thick straps that closed in around her neck.

It was short enough to show off her flat belly and sleek back. The white leggings snugly showed off her toned legs and thighs. She wore a pair of white sneakers on her feet to complete the look.

Camila’s hair was pulled out of her face with a clip in the back, but she did leave her side bangs down to frame her face in an elegant manner. The outfit Camila was wearing from Giomila is perfect for anyone getting ready to hit the gym or get in a quick workout.

Some of the other fashionable fitness gear offered by the brand include two-piece sets made of velvet material, off-the-shoulder casual T-shirts, biker shorts, lacy leggings, long-sleeved crop tops, and more.