Camila Giorgi graced her fans yet again with her striking appearance as she posed for a heavenly mirror selfie.

The 31-year-old tennis star sported a neutral-toned athletic set while slightly flexing her muscles for the shot.

Camila was kind enough to share her killer fit with her fans as she took to her Instagram Story with some eye-catching content.

The Italian beauty decided to gear up in her most appealing athletic fit during her time spent at the Australian Open.

The matching two-piece included a cropped tank top that fell to her mid-torso. The top was a combination of both white and cream-colored hues.

The bottoms matched the colors of the top and rested along her hips for the selfie.

Camila Giorgi is gorgeous in her Giomila tennis attire

Pic credit: @camila_giorgi_official/Instagram

For this special occasion, Camila left her hair down while her blonde locks trickled along the front of her ensemble.

She then held her pretty peach phone in her hand while she snapped the selfie.

While she posed, she tagged the clothing company Giomila at the bottom of the Story.

Camila has teamed up with Giomila a handful of times in the past as she endlessly promotes their high-quality fashion.

Camila Giorgi is a proud ambassador for Giomila

In another one of her Instagram posts, Camila posed along the beach as she modeled for her favorite Italian clothing company, Giomila.

In the scenic shot, the tennis player wore a matching, light pink athletic set. The set included a cropped top that stopped mid-torso and showcased her toned abs.

She coordinated the cropped tank top with pair of matching high-rise shorts that tightly hugged her long legs and tiny waist.

In the shot, Camila rested on a red and white striped beach chair as she lightly placed one arm over her head.

Her blonde hair flowed naturally alongside her body while she slightly smiled for the shot.

Camila Giorgi shares her core-focused workout routine

In another one of her Instagram posts, Camila was kind enough to share one of her cardio and core routines with her fans.

In the post, the tennis star tagged Miami, Florida, as the location as she performed her intense ab circuit while overlooking the sights of the city.

In the workout, Camilia was captured lying on her green yoga mat while she performed a long circuit full of bicycle crunches.

Even during this hard-hitting workout session, the tennis pro still managed to look phenomenal.

She rocked some white athletic shorts and paired them with a purple paisley crop top that was rolled up to her elbows.

She captioned her core-focused workout, “#absworkout.”

Fans should follow Camila on Instagram to browse through more of her fun workout videos along with her masterfully crafted wardrobe essentials.