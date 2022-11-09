Camila Giorgi looks flawless in a recent black-and-white photo. Pic credit: @camila_giorgi_official/Instagram

After a short break from social media, Camila Giorgi is back and more gorgeous than ever.

The Italian tennis player shared a beautiful, black-and white-photo of herself after being a bit absent from her social platforms.

The 30-year-old made a recent appearance as she took to her Instagram with the rather risque yet breathtaking photograph.

Camila’s 646k Instagram followers were in for a treat as she posted the black-and-white share to her Story.

The blonde beauty posed away as she was being photographed in only her lingerie and a pair of shiny heels.

Camila made it clear that she thoroughly enjoyed the shoot as she smiled and laughed.

Camila Giorgi shows off her beautiful toned physique

The Italian beauty has certainly proved time and time again that she’s not shy when it comes time to pose for the camera.

In her most recent Instagram Story, Camila demonstrated just that.

The tennis star was captured gracefully positioning herself on the sofa as she got ready for her photoshoot.

Camila left the share colorless but she still effortlessly glowed in the shot.

She was spotted wearing a matching, lacy lingerie set which hugged her slender body perfectly.

For the top, the athlete wore a lacy, low-cut bralette which offered a fair amount of support. The bralette also featured a pretty bow that sat right in the middle of her chest.

She then coordinated the bralette with a matching pair of lacy underwear. The bottoms were a low-rise design that rested gently along her hips, highlighting her toned abs and tiny waist.

No other clothes were present or further needed for that matter as she finalized the look with a classic black pointed heel.

Camila’s hair was styled in light curls which elegantly flowed past her shoulders and down her chest.

Pic credit: @camila_giorgi_official/Instagram

Last month, the Italian sports star rocked a taupe lingerie set in another risque snap from her Buenos Aires bedroom. The blonde bombshell sat cross-legged by her bed adjusting the strap of her heels in a mirror.

Fans could make out most of Camila’s outfit in the mirror, an outfit which really accentuated her amazing curves and toned physique.

She captioned this post, “Getting ready for a brunch 🤍 #sunday #mood”

This post quickly racked up over 50,000 likes from her legion of Instagram followers.

During the summer, Camila showed off a more studious side when she posed reading a book in front of a map of the world. The gorgeous stunner was donned in a figure-hugging little black dress.

Her long blonde hair, parted on one side, was allowed to fall forwards over her shoulders as she concentrated on her reading material.

This post was captioned simply, “#saturdayvibes 🤍” and quickly picked up over 30,000 likes.

Camila Giorgi is the ambassador for Giomila

In another one of her posts, Camila posed along the beach as she modeled for the Italian clothing company, Giomila.

In the scenic shot, the tennis player wore a matching, light pink athletic set. For the top, she wore a cropped, form-fitting tank that stopped mid-torso and offered a pleasant view of her toned abs.

She then coordinated the cropped tank top with pair of matching high-rise shorts that tightly hugged her legs and waist.

Camila stood with confidence as she lightly placed her hand along the top of her head while she stared directly at the camera.

Her long, blonde hair flowed naturally along her body while she slightly smiled for the shot.

She simply captioned the post, “@giomilaofficial 💗#whereveryouare #giomila.”

Overall, the tennis pro looked undeniably gorgeous as she modeled on the beach in her Giomila gear.

Fans also came out to support the look as the post secured 40k likes and over 500 comments.

Camila Giorgi is dating fellow tennis player Santiago Rodriguez Taverna

It was confirmed in September that Camila has hooked up with Argentine tennis player Santiago Rodriguez Taverna. The pair were thought to be just friends, that is until they were spotted sharing a tender kiss.

The big reveal came at the US Open and occurred shortly after Camila’s first-round victory over Anna Bondar. There’s a bit of an age gap as Camila is seven years senior to 23-year-old Taverna.

Camila Giorgi rocks a short dress at a pre-Wimbledon party bash. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Camila is currently ranked number 67 in the world, and Taverna is at No. 157.