Camila Giorgi set her tennis attire aside and, instead, styled in sequins while she marveled under the glowing lights of Florence, Italy.

In a recent share, the Italian beauty was spotted walking the streets of Florence shortly after a saddening third-round loss during the Australian Open.

Camila put forth an incredible effort against her component, Belinda Bencic, as she was a great competitor against the number 12 seed.

Even though Camila lost after the second set, she certainly didn’t let that dampen her mood.

Instead, she traveled back to her native country with a smile on her face and a positive attitude while she celebrated her accomplishments thus far.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily, fans got to witness the celebration via Instagram. The tennis pro made sure to gear up in her most show-stopping attire as she strolled the city streets in black sequins.

Camila Giorgi beautiful in her black sequined attire

Without a doubt, Camila looked effortlessly snazzy and sleek while she walked the gray-tiled streets.

The athlete was photographed in mid-motion while she wore an all-black ensemble.

She wore a classic black, cropped t-shirt and threw a form-fitting blazer over the top.

For the bottoms, Camila wore a fully sequin-embellished miniskirt that accentuated her tiny waist and long, toned legs.

She added a pair of black boots that perfectly matched the rest of the edgy look.

The blonde beauty decided to accessorize with a matching black handbag with silver accents along the handle, which she held close to her body for the walk.

Her beautiful blonde hair was styled in long, voluminous curls that tumbled down past her shoulders.

Camila looked to be having a grand time, and as usual, the tennis pro aced this masterfully crafted look while she made her nightly debut in Italy.



She captioned the post, “Lights of the city #florence 🌙.”

Camila Giorgi promotes Giomila at the Australian Open

In another recent post, the blonde beauty sported one of her favorite companies: Giomila.

Giomila is an Italian-based clothing company known for its high-quality, sustainable apparel.

Camila has worked with the company a handful of times in the past, and she’s also become an ambassador for the company.

The tennis pro has shown her endless admiration for Giomila as she always styles in their trendy clothing.

For this particular post, Camila shared a photograph from the Australian Open as she sported some vibrant-colored Giomila attire.

The tennis star wore a multi-colored pastel athletic shirt that tightly hugged her body.

Camila was captured with her hands folded over one another while she smiled out into the distance.

She paired her Giomila fit with bold pink lipstick while she tied her hair back into a pretty ponytail.

Regardless of the unfortunate loss, Camila still went out with style.

Camila keeps fans up to date on her Instagram page, where she shares her fascinating tennis journey and her latest stylish fits.