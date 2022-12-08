Camila Giorgi is stunning in her holiday ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Camila Giorgi rang in the joyous holiday season as she styled in a stunning red ensemble.

The 30-year-old tennis star soaked up the spotlight while she posed for the camera in her holiday-themed attire.

Over the many years she’s been a professional tennis player, Camila has been known for her incredible skill set and exceptional talent that she demonstrates on the tennis court.

However, in more recent years, the athlete has been serving more than just aces across the court.

The Italian beauty has provided her fans with endless jaw-dropping content that revolves around her latest stylistic choices and further wardrobe masterpieces.

For her most recent holiday share, Camila took to her Instagram where she treated her 647k followers with a mesmerizing view.

Camila Giorgi is sizzling hot in bright red attire

Camila certainly dropped many jaws with her latest dazzling ensemble.

The tennis star wore a bright red minidress that perfectly hugged her slender physique. The dress featured a beautiful ruched pattern that was present all throughout the piece.

The top of the dress featured a unique cut-out design that eventually transitioned into a gem-embellished collar that naturally gave the dress a little extra flair.

She styled the dress with a pair of matching, red over-the-knee boots. The suede boots complemented both her toned legs and the rest of the outfit perfectly.

As she posed with one leg in front of the other, Camila paired the holiday attire with a speckled gray overcoat. The coat featured pretty gold buttons and a luxurious fur-trimmed hood.

She then draped the coat behind her which provided fans with a better view of the finely detailed dress.

The athlete went on to style her beautiful blonde locks in light waves as they flowed beautifully beyond her shoulders.

To finalize the look, Camila added a stunning shade of eyeshadow across her eyelids while she included fine touches of blush and bronzer and a bold red lip.

Overall, Camila slayed this holiday fit as she proved that she can effortlessly pull off any look.

Fans certainly approved of this flashy photo as the post received 365k likes and over 700 expressive fans in the comment section.

Camila Giorgi promotes Giomila clothing both on and off the tennis court

In another Instagram post, Camila represented one of her favorite brands Giomila as she sported their full athletic set while playing at the U.S. Open.

The tennis pro has continued to work with the company over the years as she is one of their head ambassadors.

Giomila is an Italian-based brand that has focused on making sustainable luxury clothing so that women can further embrace their natural beauty and uniqueness.

Giomila features a wide variety of styles and colors that complement every body type.

The Italian representative has loved sharing her favorite Giomila fits over the last year as she has been seen wearing a handful of different eye-catching pieces.

For her U.S. Open fit, Camila wore a matching floral-printed tennis uniform. The floral pieces featured a lacy design that elegantly hugged her slender physique while still allowing an appropriate amount of wiggle room.

The Italian beauty was then captured in mid-motion as she intently looked in front of her while she walked back to the service line, mentally preparing for another great rally ahead.

This was another fan-approved fit as the post secured over 15k likes.