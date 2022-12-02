Camila Giorgi shows off her incredible curves in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @camila_giorgi_official/Instagram

Camila Giorgi certainly made a statement in her most recent share as she posed in a beautiful minidress.

The Italian tennis star is not only known for serving aces across the court but for constantly serving some killer looks as well.

Camila has proved time and time again that she is a multi-talented and skilled individual that doesn’t shy away from the spotlight.

The athlete has remained relatively active on her social media platforms, where she shares her achievements along with her stunning ensembles.

Camila recently took to her Instagram, sharing her latest jaw-dropping look with her 646k followers.

Fans were undoubtedly in for a treat with this selfie as she showcased her immaculate physique.

Camila Giorgi stuns in her floral minidress

The tennis star seemed to be enjoying a special occasion as she styled in a beautiful minidress.

Camila stood in front of a full-length mirror, holding her pink phone out to snap the shot.

She was captured wearing a gorgeous, long-sleeve minidress that fell to her mid-thigh.

The black dress featured a variety of white-printed floral pieces that were scattered throughout the fabric.

The top of the ensemble offered the tennis pro a loose, comfortable fit while the dress was further synced at the waist, which accentuated her slender yet toned physique.

She styled the dress with a pair of sheer black stockings and then finalized the fit by adding black suede boots that offered her a bit more height.

For accessories, Camila wore a dazzling diamond ring that glistened in the picture.

The tennis star had her hair parted down the middle, letting her long blonde locks flow naturally down each side of her shoulders and down past her chest.

It goes without saying, whatever the occasion, Camila executed this look with absolute ease.

Pic credit: @camila_giorgi_official/Instagram

Camila Giorgi is a proud ambassador for Giomila

It’s no surprise that Camila is a lead ambassador for the Italian-based clothing company Giomila as she has been captured wearing their beautiful pieces for many years now.

The tennis star’s Instagram feed is filled with many stunning shots as she constantly models in their luxurious, high-end clothing.

“Since 2011, thanks to our brand ambassador Camila Giorgi, garments have been tested even in the most extreme conditions, as to achieve perfection in the world of women’s luxury sportswear,” Giomila states on their website.

Not only does Camila wear their athletic attire during a tennis match, but she also styles in their loungewear.

In another post, Camila was photographed on the beach while she comfortably rested in a white and red striped beach chair.

The Italian beauty sported a matching pink Giomila set as the light pink hues of the set complemented her complexion perfectly.

As she lay across the chair, she offered her followers a smile while she promoted one of her favorite clothing brands.

Fans came out to show their love and support for both Camila and Giomila as the post secured over 28k likes.