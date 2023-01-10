Camila Giorgi poses for the camera as she snaps a quick mirror selfie in her pastel attire. Pic credit: @camila_giorgi_official/Instagram

Camila Giorgi has started the New Year off right by not only serving aces across the tennis court but also serving some jaw-dropping looks as well.

The 31-year-old Italian athlete has been known for her exceptional skillset on the tennis court, and in more recent years, she’s been turning heads with her stylistic choices too.

Camila has been proving this through her endless shares on Instagram, where she’s remained fairly active over the years.

In her most recent share, Camila took to her Story where she shared her mesmerizing athletic fit with her 650k followers.

As she posed in the mirror for the shot, she stood with confidence while she shared her incredibly toned figure with her fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At the bottom of the post, she tagged the Red Laver Arena, which is located in Melbourne, Australia.

Camila Giorgi wows fans in her most recent selfie

As she posed in her lofty space, the tennis star sported a gorgeous lavender and pink athletic set designed by Giomila, whom she tagged in the selfie.

The high-waisted athletic bottoms were a lovely lavender hue and accentuated Camila’s long, slender legs.

The sports bra on the other hand featured a pink and purple paisley design that perfectly matched the bottoms. Both pieces complemented the athlete’s complexion as they also showcased her killer abs.

Camila left her hair down for the mirror shot as her pretty blonde waves elegantly flowed past her shoulders and down onto her chest.

Pic credit: @camila_giorgi_official/Instagram

Camila Giorgi looked gorgeous in her holiday-inspired attire

During the holiday season, Camila made sure that she shared some of her festive fits with her fans as she styled in all red.

The tennis pro smiled at the camera as she wore a gorgeous bright red minidress that featured a pretty ruched pattern down the front of the flashy ensemble.

The stunning piece also featured a gem-embellished collar and a perfect little cutout design in the middle.

To keep the bright red aesthetics going, Camila added a pair of red, thigh-high boots that further accentuated her slender legs.

To finalize her holiday fit, she coordinated the red pieces with a speckled gray coat that was trimmed with gray fur around the hood.

The tennis star looked marvelous as she executed this vibrant festive fit with absolute ease.

Camila Giorgi shares her special workout routine

In another one of her Instagram posts, Camila was kind enough to share one of her cardio and core routines with her fans.

In the post, the tennis star tagged Miami, Florida as the location while she performed her killer ab circuit while overlooking the sights of Miami.

Camila then grabbed a small medicine ball and turned her torso from side to side, working out her core muscles.

For the next exercise, the athlete was captured laying down on her yoga mat while she then placed a training ball in between her legs this time. She lifted her body up and down from the mat as she completed another intense workout.

For the last exercise, Camila finished off with some bicycle crunches as her abs were already present while performing the workout.

Even during the session, the tennis star looked great while she rocked some white athletic shorts and paired them with a purple paisley crop top.

She captioned the post, “My favorite place to be #gym 💜.”

Fans can follow Camila on Instagram to view more of her workout videos along with her latest, fashion-forward fits.