Social media star and Italian model Ines Trocchia is sending temperatures soaring as she poses for photos proclaiming she is a “90’s Baby.”

Ines prides herself on being a 100% natural body model, and she is showing off her natural curves while on vacation, stretched out in front of a vintage car.

In her Instagram Story, Ines hinted that she was on her way to a new destination and invited her followers to guess where. She recently wrapped up a vacation in Thailand, but where will she head next – Italy, Portugal, Mexico, or Iceland?

The Italian beauty donned a pink cropped tank with a scalloped bottom, with “90’s Baby” written in black for her braless look, which accentuated her signature natural body.

Ines coupled her tank with a pair of barely-there denim shorts, with a high bikini cut in a medium wash with four buttons down the front. The frayed hem rose high as Ines showcased her tanned and toned legs.

Her glam was soft and her hair was long and wild. Ines stood barefoot with an arched foot to elongate her stunning legs. Her bare midriff was a focal point, proving that Ines works hard to maintain her jaw-dropping figure.

Model Ines Trocchia collaborates with Fashion Nova

The look was from Fashion Nova, an online fast fashion retailer who Ines has collaborated with for several months.

Online retailer Fashion Nova is one of the hottest names in the industry right now, and they are known for their collaborations with celebrities from Kylie Jenner to Cardi B. They not only service women’s fashion, but also men, kids, and curvy women.

Now Ines is working with the lifestyle brand to promote their apparel, accessories, and beauty.

She also has a link where her fans can go directly to her personal favorites, so they can look just like Ines.

Ines Trocchia has been a cover model for many popular magazines

At the age of 27, Ines has conquered a goal that many models set for themselves – being a cover model seen on newsstands all over the world.

She has graced the covers of Maxim, Esquire, and even Playboy magazine. She started modeling at age 19, and quickly rose to the top and moved to Milan to be closer to the fashion industry.

On top of being a worldwide cover model, Ines has also walked in several fashion shows and starred on many television shows in Italy.