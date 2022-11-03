Ines Trocchia posed for a selfie in her car. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

When celebrities get interactive with their fans on social media, it leads to more positive engagement than usual.

Italian model Ines Trocchia shared a stunning black-and-white photo on her Instagram Story to find out what her followers really thought of her.

Along with the stunning image, she added a heart-eyes emoji bar that was draggable based on if people liked the picture or not.

By sliding the bar, a viewer could see the general consensus was that most of her followers were beyond impressed by the shot she posted — likely because it was extra sultry in a gentle and artistic way.

This isn’t the first time the Italian model has shared a gorgeous picture of herself for the world to admire and adore.

Ines also shared a jaw-dropping photo thread of herself wearing a two-piece outfit from one of the major brands she’s partnered with these days.

Ines Trocchia shows off her legs in black-and-white

The black-and-white photo Ines posted on her Instagram Story was enough to make anyone stop and stare. She was wearing either a spaghetti strap tank top or a thin strapped dress that was sliding off of her shoulders in a very seductive manner.

It’s unclear whether or not she was wearing a skirt, a pair of shorts or a pair of underwear since the position of her table hid that area of her body from view.

Ines Trocchia poses for a black-and-white shot. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Her legs were easy to see though, as she crossed one knee over the other and kept her toes pointed like a ballerina. She extended her neck in the same way professional models do so well and kept her eyes closed to create an appearance of a totally dreamy moment.

Ines Trocchia is a Fashion Nova superstar

Ines recently posed for a group of exquisite photos in front of an older car that looked like it was built in the 60s or 70s. The car itself looked like it belonged in a history museum, adding a layer of vintage beauty to her photoshoot.

She leaned back against the vehicle wearing a pair of mini denim shorts that cut off in the same way underwear usually does. The bottoms of the shorts had white fringe lining them with silver buttons arranged down the center.

On top, Ines wore a pink crop top that said the words “90s Baby” over her chest. Ines was barefoot in the pictures making her feet easy to see. Her legs, arms, and perfectly flat stomach were in plain sight as well.