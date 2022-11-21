Ines Trocchia stunned on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Serbia. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia is an absolutely stunning model, though the word stunning doesn’t really do her justice. Perhaps, gorgeous, sexy, an ethereal beauty that is blinding to the beholder?

The Italian model and TV presenter, who hails from a small town outside Naples, burst onto the scene just a few years ago, and her career has skyrocketed ever since.

After moving to Milan at just 18 years old, she has graced the covers of Italian Maxim and GQ, as well as Maxim Australia and Playboy Portugal.

Her most recent modeling gig was for Harper’s Bazaar Serbia, which saw her appear on the cover topless in nothing but a fur jacket.

She stood on the beach at dusk, looking like it might have been a cold photo shoot with a black and white fur jacket around her shoulders that covered her modesty and a pair of black underwear on the bottom.

Her long, brunette hair was slicked back behind her, looking slightly wet as if she had taken a dip in the water. However, her makeup still looked perfect and featured a very dark, smokey eyeshadow and eyeliner, with a dark red lipstick that drew attention to her sculpted face.

She stared at the camera with an intense gaze, looking confident and edgy, and showing off her obvious professional modeling skills.

Ines Trocchia went nude in fur as she posed for Harper’s Bazaar Serbia

Ines shared further pictures that appeared inside the magazine, including one in which she appeared to be lying on a black and gray fur blanket in the sand, with a yellow fur blanket on top. She was naked in the fur, though she somehow still managed to look fashionable despite the lack of clothes.

In a third shot, she lay on a rock in front of the ocean wearing a black, velvet one-piece playsuit with high-waisted shorts and a long-sleeved top that featured a plunging neckline.

She leaned her head back as her brunette hair fell behind her and blew in the breeze.

Of course, with such a stunning physique, everyone wants to know what Ines does to keep in tip-top shape, especially when she has a photo shoot to prepare for.

Ines uses Perfectil vitamins to get her voluminous hair and glowing skin

The model talked to Women Fitness in 2020 and shared her workout routine and diet, though it doesn’t consist of anything difficult for the average person.

She told the website she tries to make sure she gets 30 minutes of bodywork in every day and loves to do HIIT and walking.

She revealed she also doesn’t follow any specific diet but just tries to eat healthy with the right quantity while also drinking a lot of water.

Of course, before a photo shoot, she tries to eat quite healthily, with a focus on healthy vegetables and fish.

As for her voluminous hair, she told the outlet she takes the Maximum Support vitamins by Perfectil, which helps her hair and nails grow strong and keeps her skin glowing.