Ines Trocchia shows off gorgeous new puppy. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian fashion model, Ines Trocchia, wore a teal green silky vest top as she showed off the best accessory possible, a cute new puppy.

She kept her makeup simple and natural, ringing her huge brown eyes with mid-brown eyeshadow and a touch of mascara, and casually brushing her brows into place. She added just a touch of neutral lip gloss to her naturally full lips.

Around her neck, aside from the puppy, which peeks over one shoulder, Ines is accessorized with two very different necklaces.

One was a gold-linked choker-length chain, which she paired with a turquoise-marbled heart surrounded by copper metal sunrays held around her neck by a simple black cord.

The puppy snuggled cozily up to her neck, clearly happy with his or her new owner. And Ines is clearly more than comfortable posing with dogs as one of her fashion campaigns shows.

Ines labelled the Instagram story, “They grow so fast.”

Ines Trocchia’s Shein collaboration

Ines is well known for posting hot swimsuit photos on social media, with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

This summer, in collaboration with fashion brand Shein, she treated her fans to a selection of bikini hacks, all demonstrated on her perfect swimwear body.

She is also a brand ambassador for company Fashion Nova and often also poses wearing their skimpy underwear.

She also posted wearing a cute cropped pink vest from the brand, with the message 90’s Baby printed on the front, pairing it with some extremely high-cut denim shorts.

Ines Trocchia’s Italian Connection

Trocchia was born and raised in Nola, a small city in southern Italy. Always knowing she wanted to work in the creative industry, she moved to Milan against her family’s wishes.

In an interview with Swagger magazine, Trocchia had some advice for younger women who are looking to enter the entertainment industry – and it’s to never give up. She told girls to “be determined” and “always keep the fire that drives you to do great things.” However, Ines is also a realist and points out that it’s also extremely important to “rely only on professionals in the sector.”

Ines was engaged to fellow model Stefano Berretti in 2018 but has subsequently posted on Instagram saying, “If I dated you from 2012-2020 you don’t count.”

She accompanied this with the best revenge photo ever, dressed in a sheer black long-sleeved bodysuit cut high on the leg and posing provocatively with her arms raised outside a luxurious-looking bathroom.