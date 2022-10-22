Ines Trocchia shares a natural selfie on Instagram for her fans. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian model and television correspondent Ines Trocchia looked stunning in a risque dress that left little to the imagination.

She posed in the dress while popping her right knee to show off her toned legs, and hid her face with her phone.

The burgundy dress featured an asymmetrical design and a large cutout along the right side of the bodice.

A single string kept the ensemble’s top together, fastening the cutout portion of the dress around the back.

The hem of the minidress also featured an asymmetrical design that was bunched up on the same side as the cutout.

The ruching accentuated the model’s thighs and elongated her body.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines shared a photo of herself wearing the minidress in a recent Instagram Story for her 1.5 million followers.

Unfortunately, the model didn’t tag her location, but she appears to be in a hotel room or an Airbnb.

The modern decor in the room was stark white, and even included a large statue of a jaguar.

Ines Trocchia shared another photo in this breathtaking dress

In another photo Ines shared, she was wearing the same outfit, and she could be seen resting her hand on the statue as if it were her pet.

It also looked like she got some kind of injection, as a cotton ball was taped to her arm.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines often gets personal with her fans on Instagram, and this post was no different.

While she didn’t reveal what kind of injection she received, she did ask her followers what kinds of outfits they prefer.

She offered two options for them to choose from: minidresses and shorts or a shorts and top ensemble.

This isn’t the first time the stunning model put in the effort to get to know her fans.

Ines Trocchia likes to get to know her fans

Ines often includes questions for her fans in her Instagram Stories as a way to check in with them.

Whether she’s wearing lingerie or some new workout gear, she always puts in the extra effort to engage with her followers.

In a recent Instagram Story where Ines shared a photo of herself in a matching blue workout set, she asked, “how old are you?”

Her fans could choose one of four possible responses: under 18, between 18 and 25, 25 to 35, or over 35.

The model has also asked her fans about their workout routines if they prefer reading or watching movies, and other simple questions.