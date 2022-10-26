Italian model Ines Trocchia is gorgeous in baby blue spandex. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian model Ines Trocchia showed off her amazing abs in a baby blue workout set.

The baby blue two-piece spandex workout set perfectly hugged the model’s body to show off her amazing abs and overall toned physique. The top featured a plunging neckline that complemented her curves, and the bottoms rose above the belly button.

Ines wore her long brown hair loose and parted in the middle, with her locks cascading down over both of her shoulders. Her makeup was beautiful and understated, with classic rosy cheeks.

The 27-year-old model accessorized with a silver necklace that sat perfectly on her chest and featured a dangling piece at the end. She carried a long braided-strap brown purse in her right hand.

Ines held her sunglasses in her left hand as she shut her eyes from the bright light. She faced the camera and flashed a brilliant and contagious smile.

The fashion model’s overall look was gorgeous, athletic, and ready to take on the day.

Ines Trocchia gets ‘romantic’ in a beautiful field

In another social media share, Ines was stunning in a nude-colored bikini with purple straps and embellishments. The purple paired nicely with the lavender and purple grapes that sat beside her, and the green grasses with flowers all around.

The style of the bikini accentuated Ines’ toned body and hourglass figure. She posed belly-down on a picnic blanket with her feet up in the air behind her.

The model’s makeup was lovely with black winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and pink lips. Her long dark hair flowed over her shoulders and onto the ground.

Overall the fashion model’s look was picturesque, beautiful, and straight out of a wonderful fairytale.

Ines captioned her photo, “Romantic” with a flower emoji. She went on to give her fans a discount code for SHEIN.

Ines Trocchia rocks a tiny white bikini

Ines often poses in bikinis for her career as a fashion model, and recently posted a stunning photo in a white thong bikini that showed off her incredible curves. The straps of the bottoms were pulled up high and the top was sport bra-esque.

The white color of the bikini complemented her glowing skin and her complexion. Her makeup was beautiful with smoky eyes, rosy cheeks, and soft lips.

Ines’ hair was voluminous and swooped over fabulously to one side. It whisked in the wind and flowed over one of her shoulders, and nearly reached to her waist.