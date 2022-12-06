Ines Trocchia wows again in another bikini selfie. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia is at it again, showing off plenty of her sun-kissed skin for her adoring fans and followers.

The Italian model and influencer looked sensational as she rocked a barely-there bikini set that did wonders for her fabulous figure.

No stranger to baring all, the 27-year-old has certainly made a name for herself over the past few years.

The brunette beauty knows what her 1.5 million followers like to see on their Instagram feed.

As a result, she has turned millions of heads with her wow-worthy content and fashion choices.

Earlier today, Ines posted yet another sizzling selfie on her Instagram Story for her smitten fans.

Ines Trocchia wows in bikini for pool selfie

She most certainly looked sensational in the snap which saw her pose up a storm while standing in a crystal blue pool.

As she smoldered down the lens, Ines exuded confidence and sex appeal thanks to the ensemble she was rocking.

Her white tight bikini top hugged her chest perfectly and had blue-colored lining around the outside – adding a pop of color to the look.

Ines Trocchia showed off her impressive abs in the sizzling selfie. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Her bikini bottoms were similar and showcased her sensational curves effortlessly.

The model’s wavy beach hair was still partly wet from an earlier swim, but she still looked naturally stunning.

She had her windswept hair pulled back with strands cascading down her back.

Ines glowed in the sunlight and showed off her natural beauty with little makeup.

Ines Trocchia is an ambassador for Fashion Nova

Like many of her fellow models and influencers, Ines is a proud ambassador for Fashion Nova.

As an ambassador for the global brand, fans can see the showstopper often model their garments while sharing her own personal discount code.

According to the website, the American brand is known for “renowned for delivering the season’s most wanted styles to millions of people worldwide.”

Last week, Ines donned a skimpy light blue lingerie set from Fashion Nova and she truly looked nothing short of sensational.

Ines Trocchia stuns in sheer lingerie dress

The Italian star was serving model realness for the snap, rocking a see-through lingerie set.

Ines showed off her killer curves in the barely-there number, which also highlighted her smooth, sun-kissed skin.

Her hair looked fresh out of the salon in vivacious chocolate curls that bounced down her shoulder to the right.

In another sizzling snap, Ines can be seen lying in bed while posing for the camera.

The sheer fabric used well-placed lace detailing to highlight her curves, which she proclaims in her Instagram bio are all natural.