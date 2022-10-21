Ines Trocchia shows off her natural beauty in a selfie. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian model Ines Trocchia is at it again, leaving little to the imagination out on her balcony.

She showed off her toned legs and flawless curves in an artistic black-and-white photo.

The three-piece lingerie set was made up of a bra, thong, and garter skirt, which she chose not to wear with thigh-high stockings.

Instead, Ines paired the lingerie set with simple black heels, accentuating her calf muscles.

The sheer fabric uses well-placed lace detailing to highlight her curves, which she proclaims in her Instagram bio are all natural.

The Italian native is far from shy, staring directly into the camera as she reached up toward the top of the door frame.

She shared the pic to her Instagram Story for her 1.5 million followers.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia stuns on her balcony

Ines is quickly becoming a rising star on social media and is on her way to becoming a bonified influencer.

Her risque photos have earned her a ton of attention online, which is not surprising for such a bombshell.

In addition to her curves, the model shows off her long, thick hair, a look most people can only achieve with extensions.

Her mane is pushed back from her face and draped over her back as if she’d just run her fingers through it.

It seems Ines is becoming a pro at showing off her lingerie looks on balconies.

Ines Trocchia takes more balcony photos

Just a few days ago Ines posted a similar photo to her Instagram Story.

In this photo, she’s wearing a sheer-blue lingerie set while standing on a balcony over a busy street.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

The model offered her best pose for the camera, arching her back and putting her left foot forward while leaning against the balcony railing.

Her hands clutched the railing while her long wavy hair cascaded down her back.

Ines’ look was complete with a pair of nude gladiator stiletto sandals that emphasized the muscles in her legs.

She teased her fans, asking them to guess where the photo was taken, and offering them the option to respond.

Aside from causing a stir with her photos on social media, Ines has also accomplished a lot as a model.

She has appeared on the cover of several top magazines, including Playboy, Maxim, GQ, and Esquire.

Her career has also involved television hosting, and she has made many appearances on Italian TV as a correspondent and presenter.

In 2017, Ines was recognized as the Top Italian TV Presenter, and her career has been taking off ever since!