Stunning model Ines Trocchia is known for interacting with her fans and asking their opinion about various matters.

This week, the gorgeous Italian enlisted them to help her decide where she should next take a trip to.

The model shared a picture of herself lying nude on a rough landscape of rocks, covered only by a piece of soft green fur.

Fur concealed her body from the chest to her knees, revealing some skin as her legs emerged from beneath the fluffy garment.

The 27-year-old- model and influencer showcased her sculpted upper body in the image shared with her 1.5 million followers.

Ines posted a poll question alongside the image, which asked fans, “Where will my next stop be?”

Eager to head somewhere warm and exotic, she gave them four destinations to choose from; Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, and Morocco.

The Italian beauty shared another furry pic from the shoot to her Instagram Story, showing her at an outdoor location keeping warm with a black and white fur coat.

She revealed her skin as she wore nothing underneath except for a pair of black bikini bottoms.

Ines stared directly into the camera, showing off her serious modeling talents.

Her hair was wet and slicked back away from her face, which rocked a brown smoky eye and dark neutral lipstick.

The images were exclusive shots from a Harper’s Bazaar Serbia cover shoot she recently shot.

Ines Trocchia in metallic bikini for Shein partnership

Ines channeled her inner goddess for a sizzling shoot promoting a bikini in partnership with the fashion brand Shein.

The model regularly partners with the brand to model pieces of affordable fashion for her loyal fans.

Ines brought the heat this winter as she donned a turquoise bikini that perfectly matched the color palette of her gorgeous surroundings.

The brand has an extensive range of swimwear items to choose from, and Ines chose an eye-catching two-piece with a metallic finish.

The halterneck style top plunged at the neck showing off her famous curves and was decorated in the center with gold hardware.

She wore bottoms to match that featured shining pearls between the hardware for extra embellishment.

Ines provided a discount code in the caption for fans and wrote, “It’s just magic 🪄.”

Ines Trocchia in cutout swimsuit for Fashion Nova

Top model Ines raises temperatures all year round thanks to her sizzling bikini and lingerie shots, which make her a sought-after influencer for brands like Fashion Nova.

The brunette beauty wore a neon orange swimsuit earlier this year in partnership with the brand.

Posing poolside from a mystery location, Ines modeled a one-piece that featured a large cutout on the torso, leaving little to the imagination.

She perched on the edge of an infinity pool to show off the swimwear, showing off her incredible figure in the video clip.

The neon orange material popped against the scenic backdrop that showed greenery stretching for as far as the eye could see.

A tray of breakfast items floated in the water next to Ines, which she referred to on the post using only the coffee and pancake emojis in the caption alongside a tag for the Fashion Nova brand.