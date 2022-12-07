Italian model Ines Trocchia in metallic bikini for ‘magic’ vibes

Ines Trocchia looks stunning in her metallic attire. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

The fan-favorite model, Ines Trocchia certainly made the internet buzz as she rocked a gorgeous metallic bikini set.

The Italian beauty wowed her audience once again as she posed for a recent photoshoot for the clothing company, Shein.

Shein is known for their affordable clothing as they offer a wide variety of stylish products.

However, for this particular photoshoot, Ines strictly modeled in a jaw-dropping bikini that would easily make any bystander stop and admire the shots for a moment or two.

The supermodel was kind enough to share the timeless shots with her 1.5 million followers.

It goes without saying, Ines looked like a goddess for this shoot, and her fans were certainly gifted with a rare gem this time around.

Ines Trocchia stuns in metallic bikini

Ines gave her fans everything they wanted plus more; an array of magical mermaid-like vibes.

In the post, the model shared three epic shots while she modeled in a matching metallic suit.

The teal bikini top was a classic fit as the two thin spaghetti straps wrapped up around her neck and the top offered her the support she needed.

For the bottoms, Ines sported matching teal bottoms that featured gold accents within the straps.

The bikini also incorporated pretty pearls that were located in the middle of the straps that rested gently along her hips.

As she posed, she wore a stunning headpiece that sat gracefully along her head and flowed down along each side of her cheeks.

The silver headpiece featured dazzling multicolored gems and charms that shimmered and shined for the shots.

While she rocked the teal suit she stood with absolute confidence while she reached toward the sky with both hands and lightly placed them side-by-side above her head.

This electrifying shot was a fine representation of Ines’ natural beauty and queen-like vibes.

It goes without saying that Ines executed this fit with absolute ease.

She simply captioned the post by saying, “It’s just magic 🪄 15% off with my code Q6inestrocchia @sheinofficial @shein_it #SHEINbikini #SHEINbikinihaul #SHEINBikinihacks.”

Ines Trocchia teams up with Shein for an incredible sales offer

In another recent post, Ines served up some killer looks while she also provided her fans with some pretty shocking deals.

The model teamed up with Shein as she modeled in their stunning white bathing suit and a matching fishnet cover-up.

She posed outside in the sunlight as she was effortlessly glowing in her natural state.

Ines faced the camera for this shot while she offered fans her very own special link.

In the caption she wrote, “I’d wish you the best.. but i am the best 👑 15% off with my code Q6inestrocchia@sheinoffical@shein_it.”

Fans came out to show their love as the post secured 40k likes and over 600 expressive fans in the comment section.