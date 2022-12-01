Italian designer Chiara Ferragni braless in cutout top for massive skin show

Chiara Ferragni arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chiara Ferragni looked gorgeous as she posed in Le Meurice Hotel in Paris before attending an event with the Italian fashion brand Calzedonia.

The influencer and designer wore a black halterneck jumpsuit with a cut-out detail that showed off some of her toned stomach and slim figure.

She accessorized her sexy look with a thick leather waist belt, pointed black boots, and a string of diamonds around her neck.

The 35-year-old mom of two wore her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail and a slick of red lipstick.

She added some edge to her look by throwing an oversized leather bomber jacket around her shoulders to fight off the cold Parisian weather.

The model shared a carousel of photos with her 28.2 million fans and wrote in a caption, “Tonight’s look 🖤 New jumpsuit by @calzedonia, link in stories 😘 #ChiaraWearsCalzedonia.”

Chiara Ferragni launches her own cosmetics line

This week, Chiara introduced her own line of cosmetics through her own label, Chiara Ferragni. She flew to Palermo in Italy, where she appeared at an event for the launch.

She looked stunning, wearing a mint green mini dress with embellished buttons, also by her own brand. She paired her look with thigh-high PVC boots. Her long blonde hair was worn loose and tousled as she posed with her new products and signed autographs for her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiara Ferragni ✨ (@chiaraferragni) She wrote in a caption for the post, “It was so amazing to see you guys coming to meet me and to seeing you loving my new @chiaraferragnibrand make up collection 💄 I really loved meeting you! You give me so much energy ❤️.”

The collection currently consists of 28 products in beautiful sparkling packaging, perfect for gifting at this time of year! The range includes colorful palettes, bright lip balms, liquid eyeshadows, gloss, liners, and more.

Chiara Ferragni gets flirty with Intimissimi

Chiara stunned her fans this week, uploading a video to showcase the new range of Christmas lingerie by the underwear brand Intimissimi.

She has recently come under fire, with fans unhappy about her posing in her underwear when she is a mom of two young kids. However, Chiara is undeterred and continues to work with some of the biggest lingerie brands.

Posing in her closet and in front of her sparkling Christmas tree, Chiara modeled the three festive underwear sets and showed how they could be styled with other pieces in her wardrobe.

She wrote in a caption for the post, which gained over 245K likes, “Holiday season is almost here 🎁 These are my three special looks all created using @intimissimiofficial Christmas lingerie collection 💫 #adv #ChiaraLovesIntimissimi.”