Iskra Lawrence showed off her curves in a white bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Iskra Lawrence is a plus-size model, so she’s an expert at posing in lingerie and swimsuits, but she has yet to actually appear in a Saltair campaign.

Saltair is Iskra’s body care brand, which takes popular skincare ingredients and uses them in the formulas for things like body wash and body lotion.

The brand recently launched its new haircare products, and Iskra is one of the faces featured in the new campaign, showing off her figure in several beautiful ensembles and swimsuits.

Iskra shared video footage of behind-the-scenes at the photo shoot in which she was seen posing in a swimming pool and having her hair done.

One of the most attractive outfits was a white bikini that featured great support at the top and high-waisted bottoms, both of which flattered her curvy figure.

She smiled in front of the mirror with her long blonde hair cascading down her shoulders, looking incredibly excited about the new launch.

Iskra Lawrence showed off her stunning curves in swimsuits for the Saltair photoshoot

In other shots, Iskra wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a side strap as she lounged in the pool, allowing her blonde hair to get wet.

Another outfit that showed off her magnificent figure was a sage-colored one-piece swimsuit with a knitted beige cover-up on the bottom.

Iskra showed video clips in which she was having her hair and makeup done and later gave fans a look at the photos that were taken in which she looked absolutely gorgeous. She had natural makeup, giving off a very summery, beachy vibe as she looked at the camera with a healthy glow.

In her caption, Iskra told fans that the haircare campaign was the first time she’s ever modeled for Saltair, as she felt like people wouldn’t take her seriously if she appeared in the photos for her own brand.

But, she claimed it has been such a “labor of love,” especially the Beach Blonde collection that launches in a few weeks.

She told followers the reason she wanted to jump in and model for the brand is that she was so proud of what they’ve accomplished.

She concluded, “It’s such a pinch me moment seeing you all loving your @saltair products and how they’re positively impacting daily moments of self care.” She later apologized for how quick things are selling out, but promised they are trying their best to keep up.

Iskra previously shared behind-the-scenes shots from the Saltair campaign

Iskra previously gave a quick glimpse of the photoshoot last week, showing off her stunning figure in the white bikini as she modeled in front of a white wall with palm leaves off to the side.

In the caption, she said, “It feels so empowering to shoot your own products and I’m so grateful for all your support 🥰.”