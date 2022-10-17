Iskra Lawrence showed her curves in tight workout clothes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iskra Lawrence, a plus-size model with dazzling curves, recently showed off her exercise gear, giving a rear view of the clinging ensemble.

She posted a video in which she started out with her back to the camera, showing off a pair of black and white patterned leggings with a matching crop top that emphasized her waist.

She was seen in what appeared to be her bedroom, where a rack of clothes was visible and she was walking towards them.

She abruptly turned around and picked up the camera to reveal her makeup-free face as she smiled at the camera.

Iskra looked out of breath and sweaty as if she had just completed an intense workout in the exercise clothes.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail and parted in the middle.

She captioned the video, “Whose working out today? 💪 tried out this new cute set today and love it! I’m wearing an XL it’s defo TTS,” and told followers they could follow the link in her bio.

Iskra Lawrence recently shared a try-on haul with exercise clothes

Iskra frequently posts try-on videos of various outfits on social media, and her most recent show-off of exercise clothes was on October 4.

In that video, she wore matching nude leggings and a crop top and showed how to pair the outfit with various items.

She was seen with a beige sweatshirt on top and later matching sweatpants with a small white purse.

Later she appeared with the crop top and sweatpants rolled down, and later a pair of bicycle shorts in the same color.

A dark brown sweatshirt later appeared on her, as well as dark brown bicycle shorts, sweatpants, leggings, and a crop top in the same style as the nude ensemble.

Her blonde hair was parted in the middle and worn down with natural makeup and a glossy lip, though she changed up her hair with her outfits to include a braid and her hair clipped up.

The stunning model was in a reflective mood as she wrote about the changing phases of her life in the caption.

She revealed she feels like she is still finding herself in “so many different seasons of life…some planned and some not.”

In something most mothers can relate to, Iskra wrote, “Sometimes it’s felt like I’ve lost parts of myself,” but she said she thinks that doesn’t really happen. She believes we are all just “ushering a new wave” of ourselves.

Iskra and her husband Philip Payne recently launched a couples podcast

On October 14, Iskra and her husband Philip Payne launched their own podcast called Coupleish with Dear Media.

In a clip from the show, the pair discussed the first time they met with Philip hilariously revealing that when Iskra told him her relationship status was “complicated,” it was an invitation to ask her out.