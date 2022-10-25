Iskra Lawrence showed off her sensational curves in a plunging black swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iskra Lawrence gave her fans a view of her stunning curves on Sunday as she enjoyed a day at the pool.

The plus-size model wore a sexy black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline in a halter top style.

The beautiful piece graced her elegant curves in a flattering way as she stepped out of the pool to show off her enviable figure.

Iskra wore her blonde tresses cascading down her shoulders and pushed them back with her black sunglasses as she slowly stepped out of the pool.

She walked up to the camera, which appeared to be perched on the ground, got close up, and smiled. She appeared to either be makeup-free or going for a very natural look, with just a slight bit of lipgloss noticeable.

She kept her jewelry very light, with a delicate necklace and 2 or 3 small bracelets on her wrist.

Iskra Lawrence made a funny joke about being a catfish during her swimsuit show-off

In a funny shot at the end of the video, Iskra was seen lounging on her couch in a red top as she held the camera below her face to give a bad angle, and wrote, “Just out here cat fishing.”

Iskra was clearly feeling confident as she wrote in the caption, “F it UPPPPP🔥”

Below that, she advertised her new podcast with her husband, Philip Payne, called “Coupleish” and revealed during this launch month, she’ll be giving an Instagram follow to anyone who downloads and reviews it.

Iskra recently showed off several one-piece swimsuits from Cabo

Despite going into the fall season, Iskra is all about swimsuit photos and she recently posted a series of try-on shots from her July vacation in Cabo.

The model and podcast host said in her caption that she was just now getting around to posting the videos, which perfectly explained motherhood. She claimed you can “want to make plans and get things done but life happens and family always comes first.” She also said she didn’t want to post on their trip so she could stay present.

In the video clip, which was on fast-forward, Iskra showed off several swimsuits that were mostly one-pieces in a variety of colors and styles.

The first swimsuit looked very similar to the one she wore in her recent pool video in that it was a flattering black color, but it covered up more of her chest and had one strap.

She also showed off a plunging green swimsuit, as well as a light purple piece and a light yellow piece with laces down the front.

She asked for her followers’ opinions on which one was their favorite.