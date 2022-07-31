Iskra Lawrence showcases her curves in sheer pink lingerie

Iskra Lawrence shows off in sheer pink outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Iskra Lawrence looks sensational in sheer pink lingerie for a photoshoot.

She is part of the new Lounge collective campaign by the popular brand Lounge Underwear.

She joins other top models such as Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Tabria Majors, and Eva Apio are part of the promotional campaign.

The 31-year-old British model, who lives in the United States, is known for her stunning curves as well as challenging harmful beauty standards in the modeling industry.

Iskra is one of the few top models that refuse to share retouched photos on her social media accounts.

The former Aerie ambassador has actively criticized body shamers and those who promote unrealistic beauty standards with photoshop tricks and airbrushed stills.

Iskra Lawrence gives a rear view in sheer pink lingerie

Iskra shared some stills from her photoshoot for the popular lingerie brand Lounge Underwear.

The body-positive spokeswoman looks better than ever as she poses in stylish pink lingerie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I love Peonies and @loungeunderwear ad 🌸 what’s your favourite flower?,” she wrote in the caption.

Lawrence shared a behind the scene video of the photoshoot, offering encouragement to aspiring models while revealing that she models at her natural size.

She recently shared some footage from a family vacation with her partner Phillip Payne and their baby boy.

“Made it to Cabo☀️Honestly felt a tad emosh as this is my babies first time leaving the US and our first proper family vacation 🥹,” she said continuing:

“Can honestly say these last 3 days have been some of my fave ever. And I can’t wait for our last 2 days with the best friends we could wish for🙏💕What’s your dream vacation? I need some ideas for next year😍”

Iskra Lawrence is confident and radiant as she flaunts her stunning unedited photos

Earlier this month, Iskra shared a series of stunning photos on a picturesque beach in a white swimsuit.

She proves retouching photos is totally unnecessary as her ample derriere glistens on the sandy Miami beach.

“Photo descriptions [iskra is basking in all her unretouched glory on Miami Beach in a white cut out one piece. The sand is golden and the ocean is bright turquoise]”

In the photos, the English model shows off her cellulite in all Its unretouched glory coining her so-called imperfections as “cellulit.”

She is a contributor to Self magazine and was the founding managing editor at Runway Riot, a website aimed at promoting women of all shapes and sizes.

Earlier this year, the beauty launched a body care brand named Saltair with ingredients for all skin tones with an added focus on sustainability.