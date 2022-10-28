Iskra Lawrence showed off her figure in a black lace bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iskra Lawrence showed off her enviable curves in a bedroom selfie to show her love for her favorite underwear brand.

The plus-size model sat on top of her bed as she revealed her slim waist in a pair of black, high-waisted pants and a black lace bra that all helped her to look amazing.

Her blonde hair was clipped up in a chic bun, and on top of the video, she wrote, “Ughhh I love this bra” and tagged Lounge underwear in the shot.

Iskra looked incredibly chic in the clip, looking happy as ever before getting dressed for the day.

She appeared to be makeup free, showing off her glowing complexion with just a hint of lipgloss, and brushed eyebrows.

The model has been a Lounge underwear ambassador for some time now after revealing her contract with Aerie was not renewed six months after she gave birth to her son in April 2020.

Pic credit: @iskra/Instagram

Iskra Lawrence was announced as a member of the Lounge Collective

In March of this year, Iskra Lawrence was announced as a member of the Lounge Collective, which also included former Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, and Jasmine Tookes, as well as Tabria Majors, Eva Apio, La’Tecia Thomas, Camila Coelho.

The campaign features models of diverse looks who all have different shapes and sizes, and in the video announcement, Iskra said, “So, the Lounge Collective is really special to me because I’m getting to work with other girls who I’ve looked up to for such a long time,” and she felt they came together because they all want the same thing.

She claimed all the models want every woman to feel confident in her skin, no matter who they are, where they are from, or what they look like.

Iskra modeled a silky green bra and underwear set from Lounge underwear

She has modeled several pieces from the brand on her Instagram, including a sizzling video in which she wore a dark green set.

Iskra wore the anti-gravity bra in a silky, dark green color with lace trim and strings at the waist that flattered her curvy shape, with a thong in the back which she showed off. The bra pushed up her chest, offering great support.

Her long blonde hair was parted in the middle and worn down in messy waves, giving off Victoria’s Secret bedhead vibes.

She showed off her figure in various video clips, clearly feeling confident in the look. On the video, various motivating phrases were written, including “give myself grace” and “offering forgiveness.”

Iskra captioned the clips, “I’m calling in my soft girl szn,” and they received over 154k likes.