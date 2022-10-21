Iskra Lawrence showed her model curves in a pretty pink bra and underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iskra Lawrence showed she’s the ultimate influencer, posing in a matching bra and underwear. But, this time, rather than advertising something, Iskra was showing her curves for a good cause.

The plus-size model was pretty in pink in the barely-there ensemble, wearing a busty bra and underwear as she talked to the camera.

She wore her blonde tresses clipped back on each side in a sweet hairstyle, with light eye makeup and peach lipstick.

She talked at the camera, and danced around a bit, showing the back of her attire, which featured a thong.

On the video was written, “I don’t lotion my boobies just to lotion my boobies. I lotion them so I know my normal and I can check for lumps and irregularities. Because early detection saves lives, and your body is f**king cool, so let’s look after it.”

Iskra was wearing a bra and underwear set by the brand Lounge, which she frequently shares on her Instagram feed.

She wrote in the caption, “Share this video to remind everyone it’s cool to check your b👀bies because knowing your normal is key!”

She thanked Lounge underwear for supporting Breast Cancer Awareness and told followers they have donated “£265,000 since 2019💗.”

She also revealed that a staggering “1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer and 1 in 100 men.”

Iskra Lawrence showed off a busty bra and underwear in dark green

Iskra has been a major ambassador for Lounge underwear, having shared several outfits from the brand.

On September 6, she showed her fabulous curves in a sexy bra and underwear set that she clearly felt confident in.

The set was a silky material and a dark green color that featured lace along the edges and strings at the waist, as well as a thong in the back.

Iskra walked around her bedroom in the set, wearing her blonde hair down and parted in the middle.

Wanting to just be herself, Iskra wrote over the video, “Soft girl season,” “giving myself grace,” and “offering forgiveness.”

Iskra and her husband recently launched a couple’s podcast

Iskra and her husband Philip Payne recently launched their own podcast with Dear Media called Coupleish in which they discuss relationship topics and take questions from listeners.

In a recent episode, the pair did a check-in with each other, and Philip revealed he needed a good cry as it had been a while.

Iskra made a great point, saying that couples needed to do these check-ins to know what season of life their partner is in so they can offer the necessary support.