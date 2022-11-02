Iskra Lawrence stuns as she goes as herself for Halloween. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iskra Lawrence found a last-minute solution to not having a costume this Halloween. The model decided that instead of picking a random character, she would dress as herself for Halloween.

The blonde bombshell wore a cream vest that sported a low-cut neckline. The top had lace-up detailing on both sides of the waist and through the middle of the top. Over it, Iskra wore a cream cardigan.

She paired the vest with green relaxed-fit trousers that fit the model perfectly. To accessorize the outfit, she wore green Nike sneakers and a bright green woven bag.

In the video, her makeup looked stunning in the sunlight. She had dewy skin, rosy cheeks, and pink lip gloss.

The social media influencer wore her hair down in a straight center part.

The Aerie model posted a reel where she revealed that she was joking about going as herself but insisted she really liked the outfit.

Iskra Lawrence’s mental health journey led her to her business Saltair

Iskra is known on social media for her bubbly personality. However, after having her son, she admitted to Well and Good that she had struggled with postpartum depression.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her mental health taking a toll on her caused her to stop showering. It wasn’t until her husband, Philip Payne, encouraged her to take showers in the morning did she begin to find a routine. To her surprise, it actually helped.

With a newfound love for showering, the idea of Saltair was born.

She told the publication, “I was like, ‘Imagine if we could create a product that also elevated your senses, that took you to a tropical island.”

She continued, “If it is just a shower that you get for you, you now have a product you’re excited to use, that feels great on your skin. That’s what Ben [my co-founder] and I talked about—giving the every day, super busy person some kind of escape or a little moment of luxury for them.”

Iskra Lawrence looks amazing in green

Iskra loves to show off her outfits to her 5 million Instagram followers. She wore a daring green ensemble and looked absolutely stunning.

The Saltair founder had on a gorgeous dress that had a strategic slit at the waist to make it look like a two-piece. The sleeves flared at the arms and gave it a 70s vibe. She paired the dress with orange heels that were wrapped around her ankles.

She curled her hair to give it a voluminous look.

She kept her makeup simple with rosy cheeks and nude lipstick.