Iskra Lawrence showed off her curves in a swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iskra Lawrence is one of the most stunning models on the planet, with a perfectly curvy waist and legs for days, so it would make sense that we often see her in swimsuits.

The plus-size beauty is a busy woman, with a 2-year-old son, plus multiple businesses and a thriving modeling career. It almost makes you wonder when she finds time to sleep!

After being dropped by Aerie just 6 months after giving birth, Iskra became an ambassador for at least two brands in which she still gets to show off her sensational physique; Cupshe and Lounge Underwear.

She frequently posts try-on hauls for both brands, while also modeling for Lounge Underwear.

Throughout her social media page, she has several swimsuit and try-on hauls, while telling her followers how the items fit and whether or not they are true to size.

Iskra has long been called a body positivity advocate, however, she recently told Shape magazine that she no longer likes to use that term as it was not originally created for someone like her, but for more marginalized groups. She now prefers the term body acceptance.

Iskra Lawrence showed her curves in a black and white swimsuit to say hi

In a recent post, Iskra showed off her famous curves in a black and white one-piece swimsuit that hugged her waist to flatter her figure.

The top featured a diagonal strap and a big cut-out on the chest, which she showed off while panning the camera around in front of her pool area. She was lucky with the weather, as it appeared to be a beautiful, sunny day with a clear blue sky in the background.

She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and simple gold earrings, while her blonde tresses were left down with her natural texture.

Over the video she wrote, “Sending all my [hands in a heart emoji].”

In the caption she thanked her followers, writing, “Just saying hi and thank you for being here🥰.”

Iskra is an ambassador for Cupshe and frequently shows off their swimwear

Iskra is an ambassador for Cupshe and frequently shares try-on videos for the brand on her social media page.

In a post in mid-October, Iskra shared several of her favorite swimsuits from the brand, including the black and white one-piece from her most recent video clip.

Iskra showed off several swimsuits that were one-pieces as well as bikinis, including a simple black suit with a plunging neckline, and a white bikini with a retro orange and blue wavy pattern.

In her caption, she told followers the suits were all under $37 so they were highly affordable, and she revealed Cupshe is a global brand so you can buy them almost anywhere.