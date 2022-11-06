Iskra Lawrence showed off her curves in a white bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iskra Lawrence has had quite a modeling career after starting at a young age and working hard to make a name for herself.

However, while never being thin enough to be a regular model and never being seen as big enough for plus-size, she’s had to make a considerable effort to carve out a name for herself in the industry.

After losing her Aerie contract just six months after giving birth to her now 2-year-old son, Iskra began modeling for Lounge Underwear, a brand she frequently shows off on her social media page.

But it’s not just modeling lingerie or being an ambassador for the swimwear brand Cupshe that is keeping her busy lately.

Iskra runs several businesses, including the Self Funding day planner and Saltair, a body care brand that uses popular skincare ingredients in their formulas.

For Iskra, being a model and entrepreneur comes in handy when she can do photoshoots for her products.

Iskra Lawrence posed in a white bikini for her brand Saltair

On Sunday, Iskra showed off a behind-the-scenes shot in which she posed for her body care brand Saltair.

She showed off her sensational curves in a white bikini as her blonde hair was left down and falling down her shoulders.

She smiled wide for the shot, which was taken behind a palm tree in front of a white wall while a photographer directed her.

Iskra looked natural as she posed, clearly a professional at what she does and proud to pose for her own brand.

In the caption, she wrote, “Behind the scenes shooting for my own brand @saltair for the launch of our hair care! It feels so empowering to shoot your own products and I’m so grateful for all your support 🥰.”

Iskra recently announced the launch of Saltair haircare

A few days ago, Iskra announced the launch of Saltair’s haircare line, telling followers that just like the body care line, the formulas are inspired by popular skincare ingredients.

She said the products come in aluminum bottles and are $12, so everyone “can enjoy their daily moments of self-care even if it’s your 5 minutes of peace in the shower ☁️.”

Iskra shared a teaser video on her social media page where several models were seen washing their hair, with close-up shots of water and curls.

Iskra was shown at one point with soft dry hair that she brought up to her nose to smell, as she later grinned happily at the camera.

In the caption, she wrote what has become a tagline for Saltair, “Everybody is welcome here.”