Iskra Lawrence showed off her gorgeous curves in a series of skimpy bikinis and swimsuits.

The plus-size model shared a video featuring five different swimsuits from Cupshe. The clothing brand is popular with Bachelor Nation alums, including Lauren Luyendyk, who recently released a collaboration with the brand.

Iskra modeled the swimsuits on fast-forward and later gave more details in pictures, revealing how they fit and the price points.

She wrote in the caption, “Which swim are you feeling most 1,2,3,4 or 5? 🤷🏼‍♀️,” clearly wanting to know her followers’ opinions on the various pieces.

She revealed they are all her favorite swimsuits from Cupshe, and she’s “fallen in love with the quality yet affordability,” with everything surprisingly being under $37.

She also let her followers know it’s a global brand, which means everyone from around the world can buy the swimsuits, not just those in the United States.

Iskra Lawrence showed some skin in a one-piece swimsuit and bikinis

The first swimsuit was a chic black one-piece featuring a plunging neckline that gave a busty view with a halter neck. The whole ensemble clung to her curves in the most flattering way. In the video, she showed off the backless part of the suit.

In her Instagram Stories, Iskra revealed the swimsuit she was wearing was a size large fitting true to size and was $39.99. Iskra apparently got creative with her swimsuits and said you could wear the black one-piece as a bodysuit with pants.

The second swimsuit was more unique, featuring a hot pink top that looked more like a long sleeve shirt with a high neck and a string around the bottom.

The bottoms were a simple style, with a stunning watercolor pattern, in pink, orange, and white.

She said she never knew she would need something to guard against a rash until she became a mom, with the long sleeve top making her feel protected from the sun.

She revealed that the swimsuit was $34.99 and was wearing a size XL.

Iskra also felt that the bottoms gave good coverage, and the top could be worn to the gym or jeans.

Next up was a bikini in a simple style, with spaghetti straps and basic bottoms.

Both had 70s-inspired patterns with white, blue, and gold waves.

She said the top gave great support, which is evident from the picture.

She thought the bikini print would be cute if worn under an oversized white shirt.

Iskra shared a busty one-piece and a feminine bikini

Iskra showed off another one-piece suit in a black and white pattern that featured one strap and emphasized her beautiful curves. The one strap was part of a cut-out in the center and showed off her cleavage.

She said the swimsuit clung to her curves in a nice way and gave “serious BBE (big boob energy).”

It was the cheapest suit, at $29.99, and she had worn it previously with baggy leather pants.

The last suit was a bikini and gave off major fairy vibes with a top featuring a tie in the center and puff sleeves with simple bikini bottoms.

The color was a stunning floral pattern; she said it was the “most feminine” bikini that offered shoulder coverage from the sun.

She revealed the bikini is $36.99, and the front tie is removable. She wore a size XL and told her followers she thought it would be cute with denim shorts.