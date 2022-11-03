Iskra Lawrence showed her curves in a black dress for a podcast ad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iskra Lawrence and her boyfriend Philip Payne are adorable and are absolute couple goals.

The pair frequently share fun posts on social media where they always have fun, dancing and enjoying each other’s company.

They even get their 2-year-old son in on the action, with the cute little toddler seen hanging out with his parents, eating ice cream, and living the good life.

While things can always look rosier on social media, and as we all know, it’s the highlight reel of people’s lives, Philip and Iskra look like a couple who know how to communicate, a cornerstone of any relationship.

The pair recently started a podcast called Coupleish, which discusses love, dating, and relationships.

They even have special guests on and answer audience questions while getting into all the gritty details of what it means to be in love these days.

Iskra Lawrence received roses from boyfriend Philip Payne for Coupleish

In a recent video clip advertising the podcast, Philip is handing Iskra a bouquet of roses, which she happily accepts. However, in a later clip, she does the same for him, and he doesn’t appear to like them that much.

In the clip, Iskra wore a plunging black mini-dress tied at the waist to emphasize her curves and a thigh-skimming style that showed off her toned legs.

She gave the look an extra wow factor with a pair of black strappy heels that added height to her ensemble, showing off how impressive her figure is.

She wore her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle, leaving it straight for a more sophisticated feel.

Iskra’s boyfriend Philip looked slightly underdressed comparatively, wearing a more casual pair of blue Calvin Klein sweatpants and a gray t-shirt while barefoot.

However, he was all smiles as he walked up to Iskra and gave her the bouquet of roses, planting a kiss on her as she lifted her leg back in a flirty gesture.

When Iskra handed flowers to Philip, she made a quick outfit change, wearing a skintight black bodysuit that showed off her curves.

In the caption, the plus-size model revealed the pair would be talking about love languages on the podcast, writing, “Love languages played a huge role in understanding the difference between what helps me feel loved and appreciated compared to @philipapayne love language.”

Iskra’s brand Saltair has just launched their new haircare line

Iskra is the founder of Saltair, a line of body care products that use popular skincare ingredients in their formulas.

The model recently announced that the brand has moved on to haircare, excitedly telling her followers on Wednesday that it was their biggest launch.

She even revealed in her caption that a waitlist of over 20,000 people are dying to get their hands on the new products.

Just like the body care line, the formula also takes inspiration from skincare ingredients.