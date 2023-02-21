Kelsea Ballerini is blowing up right now.

Her new EP has everyone talking, and the country music superstar’s dating life is a hot topic.

Kelsea finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans in November, and throughout the process, she wrote songs that now fill up her EP. She has shared some details in her lyrics, and Mountain With A View is taking over TikTok.

The blonde beauty has been rumored to be involved with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. The paparazzi caught her with him, and the two began spending time together in January.

Both have remained quiet about their private lives following her divorce from Evans and his split from Outer Banks costar Madelyn Cline.

Everyone wants to know — is Kelsea Ballerini dating Chase Stokes?

Kelsea Ballerini confirms she’s not single

As Kelsea Ballerini gears up for the Call Her Daddy podcast episode that drops on Wednesday, a sneak peek was shared on the podcast’s Instagram account.

This is the one interview with Kelsea where the country music star will talk about everything — including her dating life. While Rolling Up the Welcome Mat is getting incredible reviews and a raw and emotional look into the deterioration of her marriage to Morgan Evans, followers still want to know whether she is dating Outer Banks star, Chase Stokes.

When asked whether Kelsea is single, she played coy for a minute before answering, “nope.”

This led to the comment about dating Chase Stokes, where it cut off.

Chase Stokes gushed over Keslea Ballerini

Last week, Chase Stokes and his Outer Banks costars walked the red carpet to celebrate Season 3 of the show dripping on Netflix on February 23.

He didn’t bring Kelsea Ballerini to the event but mentioned her when doing interviews on the carpet.

Speaking exclusively with Extra, Chase said, “She’s an incredible human being. I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her. So, I’m just very, very proud of her.”

Both Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini shared Valentine’s Day posts, but neither appeared in the photos with the other. However, in one image in the carousel shared by the country music star, the Outer Banks star was tagged. It appears the two spent some time together celebrating, even with the busy lives they both have right now.

Whether Kelsea Ballerini will confirm her relationship with Chase Stokes on the Call Her Daddy podcast remains unclear. But, the host did directly come out and ask her.

Chase and Kelsea have had very public relationships that didn’t work out, so they are likely enjoying a bit of privacy before confirming things.