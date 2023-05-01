Is Entourage getting a reboot? Here’s what Mark Wahlberg had to say

It’s been over 10 years since Entourage ended, and if you miss it, you’re certainly not alone.

Although all eight seasons are available to watch via DVD for those who support physical copies and (for those who have moved past the early 2000s) the show can be streamed on HBO Max, there could always be more.

With the show based on executive producer Mark Wahlberg and his friends’ antics, surely there’s always more content to be made. After all, there are at least 10 years of new hilarious content to pick the series back up on.

Plus, the series ended with everyone going their separate ways, and though they had a reconnection in the Entourage feature film, they also had a great idea: Why not make a film out of their lives?

We may not get to see Vince and the gang as they film their own series about their antics (talk about Inception), but Wahlberg isn’t against seeing the crew reunite.

So, will there be an Entourage reboot?

Mark Wahlberg would ‘definitely support’ Entourage reboot

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen but I would definitely support it,” Wahlberg told Page Six over the weekend.

The show meant a lot to Wahlberg, who admitted he “was always sad to see the show end.”

However, he’s unsure if anyone has even discussed a reboot of the show — so don’t get your hopes up yet.

For Wahlberg, he really enjoyed the main cast (Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Jeremy Piven, Jerry Ferrara, and Kevin Dillon), noting that “they did an amazing job,” and he would love to see them reunite.

Wahlberg isn’t alone. Entourage creator Doug Ellin said in 2021 that he and the main cast were completely down to reunite for some sort of reboot. They just needed Wahlberg to call HBO and get things moving for the show to be given life again.

Wahlberg loves the idea of a reboot and bringing back the cast, but what would the story look like over a decade later?

What would an Entourage reboot look like?

Clearly, Wahlberg has given some thought to what an Entourage reboot would look like, though he’s not so sure it would look the same as it did in its prime.

“It would look like an older group of guys probably doing things more like me, going to church and you know hopefully having families and getting up early and working out,” Wahlberg said of a reboot.

Plus, a reboot “might not be as exciting as when they were running the night clubs and running all around Vegas” now that they’re all older and more established.

Entourage Seasons 1-8 can be streamed on HBO Max.