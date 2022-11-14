Is Emily Ratajkowski dating Pete Davidson? Here’s why fans think so

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson were spotted getting handsy while hanging out in Brooklyn. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have (allegedly) been spotted out together and may or may not be dating. No, ladies and gentlemen, this is not a drill!

The somewhat surprising lothario has a little black book that looks like a who’s who of Hollywood’s most eligible women, including Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and none other than the reality Queen herself, Kim Kardashian.

For her part, Emily recently divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard after rumors of his alleged infidelity surfaced, and she kicked him right to the curb like he was ready for the weekly trash collection.

According to Instagram account DeuxMoi, a snarky, scathing, and downright delicious collection of celebrity spotting that is basically the Gossip Girl of the famous set, was sent a tip about Emily and Pete being seen together.

So, has another one of Hollywood’s sexiest singletons fallen into the praying mantis we call Pete Davidson? If the anonymous source is to be believed, then it would appear so.

According to the tipster, who seemed pretty excited about the prospect of a possible EmRata and Pete pairing, they were all over each other.

The anonymous source wrote, “CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS ANON PLS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLLL.” No word on what exactly they mean by “allll,” but you can use your imagination.

The source continued, “his hands were alll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up.”

While this person makes it sound like Emily and Pete were getting carnal in the park, we can’t really be sure about the exact details, so we’ll have to leave this one in the land of “allegedly.”

Emily Ratajkowski called Pete Davidson ‘charming’ after they worked together

One aspect of the introduction to this possible love story that does raise some eyebrows and gives it more validity is that Emily and Pete actually know each other.

They both modeled together for the Moose Knuckles Fall/Winter ’21 campaign, and Emily definitely had kind words to say about Pete.

On an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Emily called him “charming.” Right, it all makes sense now as to how he gets all the ladies.

She told Seth, “He’s a professional. First of all, you should know that about Pete.”

Apparently, she likes the fact that he is tall as well, saying, “Pete—he’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive.”

She later concluded, “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” She added he has a “super great relationship with his mom.”

Right, so fellas, take notes: Charming, professional, tall, vulnerable, nail polish, and a good relationship with your mom. If you have a majority of these things, you can snag any famous woman you want!

Emily recently launched her podcast High Low with EmRata

Emily may be enjoying dating after her divorce, but she appears to be primarily focused on her career, which is absolute fire right now.

The My Body author recently launched a podcast on November 1 called High Low with EmRata, and she’s interviewed a few guests already.

One guest, Alexandra Cooper, who hosts the highly successful Call Her Daddy podcast, opened up to Emily about her previous identity as a “pick me girl” and how she became that out of insecurity and the expectations put on women by society.

The podcast focuses on feminism and sex while answering questions that plague women in their everyday lives.

Every Tuesday, she interviews a guest, who could be a celebrity, author, or someone else she admires. Every Thursday, she does a monologue episode in which she talks about a topic of interest to her.

Perhaps Pete Davidson will appear on the podcast and let us know how he attracts so many eligible bachelorettes.