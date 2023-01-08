Model Irina Shayk is stunning on her birthday, covered in blue metallic balloons for an artistic social media post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/starmaxinc.com

Irina Shayk just celebrated a big birthday, and the beautiful Russian model has the pictures to prove her night was a blast.

Irina treated her 20.6 million Instagram followers to a stunning Instagram carousel featuring her birthday celebrations, where metallic blue balloons were prominently placed.

The ex of Bradley Cooper shared pictures of her cake and an impromptu photoshoot as she struck a few poses and looked gorgeous.

In a caption accompanying the share, Irina expressed gratitude for another year around the sun.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl received 405k likes and numerous comments for her special day and subsequent share.

Irina started the carousel strong with a picture showing multiple balloons and her in the corner of the shot.

Irina Shayk strikes a birthday pose

The second image showed Irina’s delectable chocolate cake. The decadent-looking birthday treat featured chocolate frosting and a happy birthday message to Irina in a lighter color of frosting. The circumference of the cake was lined with lit candles, possibly one for each of Irina’s 37 years on this planet. There were also rainbow sprinkles on the edge of the cake, which looked absolutely delicious.

A swipe right showed Irina in modeling mode as she lounged on a plush white carpet. The blurry shot showed Irina was barely dressed, with strategically placed balloons covering her body.

Irina’s long dark hair was wild, flowing on the shag carpet.

Another image featured the assortment of flowers and bouquets of roses that Irina received. There were red roses, white roses, and a lighter-colored arrangement, all presumably for the birthday girl.

A final cheeky photo left some mystery, with what appeared to be Irina’s backside peeking out from the balloon arrangement.

Her caption read, “Thank u for all bday wishes …. So much ❤️

If I didn’t reply …. I’m busy eating cake / sleeping / love y’all

Lucky 🙏, grateful and all ……”

When Irina isn’t celebrating her birthday, she has a successful modeling career.

Irina Shayk is a longtime Intimissimi face

Irina Shayk joined Intimissimi in 2007, taking the reigns from longtime ambassador Ana Beatriz Barros. In fact, Irina’s big break was through Intimissimi, and she has served as the face of the company ever since.

Irina revealed her favorite kind of Intimissimi bra to W magazine.

She shared, “The difference with Intimissimi triangle bras is they aren’t very sporty. It’s very modern and classic. I’ve never used push-up bras because I think less is more. I like something very comfy.”

2023 looks bright for Irina, who is booked and busy through the upcoming year.